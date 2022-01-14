ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A cold morning is in store for Saturday

By Zach Petey
WTRF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: A mainly cloudy and calm day for the Ohio Valley as we end the work-week. Not much disparity in terms of temperature or cloud coverage today. We woke up to low temps around 30 degrees and we will only maxed out in the mid 30s. A rather stagnant air pattern...

www.wtrf.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Snow Moves In For Thursday Morning Commute, Bitter Cold Arrives Friday

BOSTON (CBS) – Most of us will see some snow on Thursday morning, perhaps just enough in areas south of Boston to make for some slick travel on untreated roads. This will NOT be a major event by any means. TIMELINE 5-7 am: Rain/snow line moves south to about the Cape Cod Canal…steady snow as far north as Boston/128 area, untreated roads become whitened/slippery…just some flurries to the north and west of Boston/128 7-9 am: Rain/snow line now all the way down through the Cape…Snowing light to moderate in most areas south of the Pike, not much happening north of the Pike 9-11 am: Snow...
BOSTON, MA
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Bitter cold today

THURSDAY: Chilly rain showers will taper off by mid morning, but clouds linger for the rest of the day. A strong north wind will keep temperatures very cold, in the low 30s through the morning and afternoon hours. Wind chills will stay in the 20s all day, so you’ll want to bundle up! FRIDAY: It […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Ohio Valley
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: More Dangerous Wind Chill Early Thursday, Light Snow Friday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service has issued another widespread wind chill advisory for Minnesota. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the advisory will be in effect through noon Thursday, and will be reissued in the overnight hours and go through noon Friday. It could feel like minus 30 to minus 40 degrees at times. Frostbite can attack exposed skin in less than 20 minutes in these conditions. (credit: CBS) The Twin Cities will have a high of 2 degrees Thursday, with pretty much the entire state in the same frozen boat. It will be even colder in western and northwestern Minnesota. O’Connor says a quick-moving system will drop light snow across the state beginning Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. It will reach the metro by about dinnertime. Snow totals will only range between a dusting in southern Minnesota, and over 2 inches in the Arrowhead. Temperatures will warm into the teens Friday through Monday, with more snow chances Sunday and Monday. We’ll dive back into single-digit highs next Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather Day: Slick Roads Possible Through Wednesday Evening

DENVER (CBS4) – Wintry weather has quickly returned to Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday with unusual freezing drizzle in the morning and a chance for light snow later in the day. Temperatures will also remain below freezing all day. (source: CBS) It’s a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, and driveways. Bridges and overpasses will be especially susceptible to ice especially early in the day on Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Denver and most of northeastern Colorado though 8pm Wednesday largely because it’s somewhat rare to get accumulating...
DENVER, CO
WWL-AMFM

A cold front arrives with winter weather

The cold front is here and it brings much colder temperatures. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Our strong cold front arrives this morning with some showers. The afternoon will be cold, windy, but drier as rain
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
103.7 THE LOON

Cold Temps, Light Snow Into Saturday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until noon Thursday. The Wind Chill Advisory will then be reissued from 6:00 p.m. Thursday through 8:00 a.m. Friday. Expect Wind Chill readings as low as 35 below at times. A round of light snow will...
ENVIRONMENT
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Cold Temps, Light Snow Into Saturday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until noon Thursday. The Wind Chill Advisory will then be reissued from 6:00 p.m. Thursday through 8:00 a.m. Friday. Expect Wind Chill readings as low as 35 below at times. A round of light snow will...
ENVIRONMENT
hometownstations.com

Cold and dry through Saturday

After a short taste of "spring" temperatures Wednesday, old man winter has returned with a vengeance! Temperatures are starting off near 15°, but wind chills closer to 5°. Expect a quiet weather day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will top out in the low to middle 20s.
ENVIRONMENT
WJON

Cold Temps, Light Snow Into Saturday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until noon Thursday. The Wind Chill Advisory will then be reissued from 6:00 p.m. Thursday through 8:00 a.m. Friday. Expect Wind Chill readings as low as 35 below at times. A round of light snow will...
ENVIRONMENT
96.7 The River

Cold Temps, Light Snow Into Saturday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until noon Thursday. The Wind Chill Advisory will then be reissued from 6:00 p.m. Thursday through 8:00 a.m. Friday. Expect Wind Chill readings as low as 35 below at times. A round of light snow will...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: It’s A Warm Wednesday, But Winter Weather Isn’t Far Behind

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re looking at a comfortable reset from the wintry mess of earlier this week. Temperatures climb to near 50 ahead of our next brush with rain and snow. The WJZ First Alert Weather team is declaring an “Alert Day” for Thursday in anticipation of this winter weather. The timing of the rain and transition to snow is forecast to happen as many of us will be heading to work Thursday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area from Wednesday night through midday Thursday, citing rain that will move in and...
BALTIMORE, MD
kjrh.com

Very Cold Wind Chills this Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Temperatures will dip down into the teens this morning, along with gusty north winds. This will lead to wind chill values in the single digits to below zero for some locations early. Be sure to bundle up when heading out-the-door!. Calmer, but cold this afternoon with...
TULSA, OK
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Dangerous Subzero Temps, Lake Effect Snow In Some Areas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dangerously cold tonight with lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero. Some spots may experience wind chills as cold as -15 to -20 degrees. Lake effect snow is likely tonight in parts of northwest Indiana. Porter County and La Porte County are under a Winter Weather Advisory until Thursday evening due to the chance of 3 to 6 inches of snowfall. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Sunny, breezy, and cold Thursday with highs in the mid to upper teens. A northwest wind, gusting to 25 miles per hour, will make it feel like the single digits in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-20s on Friday. Not as windy, but wind chills will be in the teens through the afternoon. Scattered light snow chances are in the forecast this weekend through early next week. Highs will be in the 20s starting Friday through the middle of next week. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Clearing skies, breezy and cold. Low of 6°. Wind chills below zero. THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy, and cold. High of 17°. Wind chills in the single digits. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 25. Wind chills in the teens.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

Cold Stretch Begins Second Half Of Winter, February Looks Milder Than Average

BOSTON (CBS) – Time to check your woodpile, make sure there’s still some gas in the snowblower, and glance at the calendar to see how long until pitchers and catchers report. We’re passing the midway point of winter as daylight increases and average temperatures start the slow climb toward spring and summer. Of course, we all know that process can take a while in New England. Every year is different though and it’s only natural to start wondering what we’ll be facing during the second half. We know that up to this point, it’s been a fairly lackluster season....
BOSTON, MA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Frigid Temperatures Wrap Up The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – …and then it turned cold. No, really cold! Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Normally we expect to see one round of extremely cold weather in Pittsburgh with temperatures nearing 0° about once a year. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos While it is too early to know if this is going to be the only deep chill of the year this will be one of the coldest stretches of the year. You should make sure to be fully prepared for the cold including making sure your pipes are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

First Alert: Drizzle and Snow Wind Down/Could Be Slick In The Morning

DENVER(CBS)- After a rough evening commute caused by icy roads loaded with freezing drizzle and very, light snow moisture will gradually come to an end overnight. The areas that did pick up snow, didn’t see much. A few of our CBS4 Weather Watchers measured around a tenth of an inch on a thin layer of ice. Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Temperatures will cool by morning down into the teens for most areas of the Front Range and Northeastern Plains. This will keep the icy conditions on many surfaces in place for the morning commute. If you park your car outside plan a little extra time for scraping the windshield. Credit CBS4 Plan on slick spots and black ice on many side streets during your morning drive. There may also, be areas of patchy fog here and there. Especially, from North Denver and DIA up into Weld County. Most of that should burn off by 9am. That will lead to a mostly sunny but, cool Thursday. Credit CBS4 The next chance for snow and a possible First Alert Weather Day will be on Friday with a chance for snow by afternoon.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy