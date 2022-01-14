ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

White House: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xnaJS_0dlyieUl00

US intelligence officials have determined a Russian effort is under way to create a pretext for its troops to further invade Ukraine, and Moscow has already prepositioned operatives to conduct “a false-flag operation” in eastern Ukraine, according to the White House.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday the intelligence findings show Russia is also laying the groundwork through a social media disinformation campaign that frames Ukraine as an aggressor that has been preparing an imminent attack against Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine.

Ms Psaki charged that Russia has already dispatched operatives trained in urban warfare who could use explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia’s own proxy forces — blaming the acts on Ukraine — if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides he wants to move forward with an invasion.

“We are concerned that the Russian government is preparing for an invasion in Ukraine that may result in widespread human rights violations and war crimes should diplomacy fail to meet their objectives,” Ms Psaki said.

The White House did not provide details about how much confidence it has in the assessment. A US official, who was not authorised to comment on the intelligence and spoke on condition of anonymity, said much of the intelligence was gleaned from intercepted communications and observations of the movements of people.

We are concerned that the Russian government is preparing for an invasion in Ukraine

Ukraine is also monitoring the potential use of disinformation by Russia. Separately, Ukrainian media on Friday reported that authorities believed Russian special services were planning a possible false flag incident to provoke additional conflict.

The new US intelligence was unveiled after a series of talks between Russia and the US and its Western allies this week in Europe aimed at heading off the escalating crisis made little progress.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday said the US intelligence community has not made an assessment that the Russians, who have massed some 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border, have definitively decided to take a military course of action.

But Mr Sullivan said Russia is laying the groundwork to invade under false pretences should Mr Putin decide to go that route. He said the Russians have been planning “sabotage activities and information operations” that accuse Ukraine of prepping for its own imminent attack against Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OIroG_0dlyieUl00
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan (Andrew Harnik/AP) (AP)

He said this is similar to what the Kremlin did in the lead-up to Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that had been under Ukraine’s jurisdiction since 1954.

The Crimea crisis came at a moment when Ukraine was looking to strengthen ties with the West. Russia had stepped up propaganda that Ukraine’s ethnic Russians were being oppressed in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has long been accused of using disinformation as a tactic against adversaries in conjunction with military operations and cyberattacks. In 2014, Russian state media tried to discredit pro-Western protests in Kyiv as “fomented by the US in co-operation with fascist Ukrainian nationalists” and promoted narratives about Crimea’s historical ties to Moscow, according to a report by Stanford University’s Internet Observatory.

The Russians, while maintaining they do not plan to invade Ukraine, are demanding that the US and Nato provide written guarantees that the alliance will not expand eastward.

The US has called such demands non-starters but said that it is willing to negotiate with Moscow about possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and putting limits on US and Nato military exercises in Eastern Europe.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned on Friday that Moscow would not wait indefinitely for the Western response, saying he expects the US and Nato to provide a written answer next week.

Mr Lavrov described Moscow’s demands for binding guarantees that Nato will not embrace Ukraine or any other former Soviet nations, or station its forces and weapons there, as essential for the progress of diplomatic efforts to defuse soaring tensions over Ukraine.

He argued that Nato’s deployments and drills near Russia’s borders pose a security challenge that must be addressed immediately.

“We have run out of patience,” Mr Lavrov said at a news conference. “The West has been driven by hubris and has exacerbated tensions in violation of its obligations and common sense.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russia accuses the West of ‘plotting provocations’ over Ukraine

Russia accused the West on Thursday of plotting “provocations” in Ukraine and disguising its alleged intentions by fomenting concerns about Moscow planning aggressive military action in the neighbouring country. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, alleged that Ukrainian and Western claims of an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine...
POLITICS
newschain

Democrats’ voting reform bill fails in US senate

Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed on Wednesday due to the opposition of two Democratic senators. Senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican block after a raw, emotional debate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Vladimir Putin
AFP

Russians pose threat to US training mission in Ukraine

The US military could be forced to withdraw American soldiers currently based in Ukraine if Russia invades the country. Close to 200 National Guard troops are in Ukraine, part of a regular rotation dating back to 2015, training with the Ukrainian army alongside troops from NATO countries like Canada and Germany. In addition there is an unknown number of US special operations forces in the country, working with their Ukrainian counterparts. US President Joe Biden has ruled out the possibility of US soldiers fighting against the Russians if they do attack Ukraine. This is seen as a distinct possibility as Moscow has deployed more than 100,000 of its troops and heavy fighting equipment along the country's borders, according to Western estimates.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Military Intelligence#Russian#The White House#Ukrainian#Western
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What are US military options to help Ukraine?

President Joe Biden is not planning to answer a further Russian invasion of Ukraine by sending combat troops. But he could pursue a range of less dramatic yet still risky military options, including supporting a post-invasion Ukrainian resistance.The rationale for not directly joining a Russia-Ukraine war is simple. The United States has no treaty obligation to Ukraine, and war with Russia would be an enormous gamble, given its potential for expanding in Europe destabilizing the region, and escalating to the frightening point of risking a nuclear exchange.Doing too little has its risks, too. It might suggest an acquiescence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
White House
AFP

Blinken in Kyiv urges Putin to choose 'peaceful path' on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to choose the "peaceful path" on Ukraine, as he visited Kyiv to show support before crunch talks with Russia later this week. "I strongly, strongly hope that we can keep this on a diplomatic and peaceful path, but ultimately, that's going to be President Putin's decision," Blinken said on a day-long visit to Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Independent

Germany could halt Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine

Germany may consider halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz signalled on Tuesday, as pressure grew on his government to take a more hawkish stance on the Kremlin.Mr Scholz met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin to discuss the next steps after talks between Russia and Western states on the Kremlin’s deployment of troops along Ukraine’s border ended without a breakthrough last week.Mr Scholz has previously said Germany is open to sanctions in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, with everything on the table - which would include the Nord Stream 2...
ECONOMY
The Independent

US, allies pledge unity on Russia; to do what isn't as clear

President Joe Biden largely has rallied European allies to pledge as one that they will take tough measures against Russia if it rolls troops into Ukraine But when it comes to what exactly the United States and Europe are willing to do, the allies haven't looked as united.Militarily, for example, the United States, Turkey and Britain have stood out for supplying or agreeing to supply anti-tank missiles, armed drones, naval warships and other weapons, along with money to help Ukraine build its defenses. A British military flight taking weapons to Ukraine on Monday flew around German airspace rather...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

US warns Russia could invade Ukraine ‘at any point’ as Blinken arrives in Kiev

Russia could invade Ukraine “at any point”, the US has warned as it scrambles to cool tensions in the region through diplomacy.The Kremlin has reportedly amassed more than 100,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine, leading to fears about its intentions.Amid such concerns, the US secretary of state Antony Blinken landed in Europe on Wednesday for talks with Russian officials this week.Speaking in Kiev, the senior Biden administration official said the US would continue to pursue diplomatic channels to try to prevent Russian aggression against Ukraine. After meeting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on Wednesday, the US secretary of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Putin hosts Iranian president for Kremlin talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Iranian counterpart Wednesday, hailing their the two countries' cooperation on international issues, including the Syrian crisis.Greeting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the start of their talks in the Kremlin Putin noted that shared efforts by Moscow and Tehran have played a key role in “helping the Syrian government overcome the threats posed by international terrorism."Russia and Iran have joined forces to shore up Syrian President Bashar Assad helping his government reclaim most of the country's territory after a devastating civil war.Moscow has performed a delicate balancing act, maintaining contacts with Iran...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tens of thousands could die if Russia invades Ukraine, minister warns

Tens of thousands of people could die if Russia launches into an “extraordinarily stupid” conflict with Ukraine a minister has warned.Armed Forces minister James Heappey said there is a “grave possibility” that Russia may launch military action, as a hastily-arranged meeting between the US and Moscow is due this week in a bid to defuse tensions.Mr Heappey said it is not “remotely realistic” that British troops would engage in combat with the Russian military, but he added the Ukrainians are “ready to fight for every inch of their country”.Ukraine highly appreciates Britain’s decision to provide a new security package...
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy