ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Inquest overturns previous sepsis finding in six-year-old’s death

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZkUU_0dlyiZ2000

A six-year-old girl thought to have died from sepsis was in fact suffering from a rare blood condition triggered by E.coli infection, an inquest has found.

Coco Rose Bradford died on July 31 2017 at the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, having been transferred from the Royal Cornwall Hospital, known as Treliske hospital, three days earlier.

Her death was the subject of an independent review published in autumn 2018, which found opportunities had been missed to treat sepsis and was critical of the care given by staff at Treliske.

Specifically, doctors were criticised for failing to administer antibiotics sooner.

The Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust even apologised to Coco’s family for failing to recognise and treat sepsis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E3ZI3_0dlyiZ2000
Coco Bradford died from a rare blood condition (Bradford family/PA) (PA Media)

But on Friday, coroner Dr Andrew Cox, sitting in Truro, found that Coco had died from multiple organ failure caused by haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS).

The condition is caused by toxins given off by E.coli infection and sees the destruction of red blood cells followed by the clotting of platelets in the small blood vessels.

It mainly affects the kidneys but can also affect other organs, including the brain – particularly in children – causing them to become confused and, in some cases, have seizures.

HUS can cause tissue death in the brain, resulting in serious brain damage.

There is no proven treatment for HUS, but antibiotics are not recommended because they can cause the E.coli to release its toxins, worsening the disease.

I find Coco had overwhelming HUS, not overwhelming sepsis

During the course of an eight-day inquest, it emerged that a microbiology report making a finding of “overwhelming sepsis/HUS” had been taken out of context.

In his conclusions on Friday, Mr Cox remarked that none of the other tests had indicated Coco had a diagnosis of sepsis.

He said it was “deeply regrettable” that the family had been misled for the past four years, adding: “As a matter of fact, I find Coco had overwhelming HUS, not overwhelming sepsis.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LDdWj_0dlyiZ2000
Coco did not die from sepsis, a coroner has found (Bradford family/PA) (PA Media)

During the inquest, the court heard Coco’s family felt staff at Treliske were “dismissive, rude and arrogant” and did not take her condition seriously.

There were also failings in care such as the fact her blood pressure was not taken until 36 hours after she was admitted, and “sub-optimal” fluid management.

Mr Cox found that although staff had recognised the risk of HUS from the moment Coco was admitted, this was not clearly set out in a “robust” management plan for all involved in her care.

He noted that doctors had failed to give Coco proper fluids throughout the day on July 27, describing it as an “obvious basic failure of care” which undermined previous good treatment given by staff.

But he concluded the delay initiating “robust fluid therapy” was “not causative of her death on a balance of probability”.

There was a delay in escalating Coco’s care to intensive care staff at Treliske, Mr Cox found, despite the fact a consultant had discussed transferring her to an intensive care unit Bristol.

The coroner said this lack of communication had made Coco “something of a hostage to fortune”.

Mr Cox found Coco died from natural causes, specifically HUS arising as a complication from E.coli infection.

He said it was important to state that Coco did not have sepsis, as has been widely accepted for the past four years.

“The suggestion Coco died from sepsis has, as I understand it, been widely mis-reported in both local and national media,” he said.

“It is, in my judgment, in the public interest to correct the position.”

Coco’s family said in a statement they needed time to come to terms with the conclusions of the inquest, adding: “Four and a half years after Coco died, three years after the Trust fully accepted a series of failings in their care, we heard for the first time in court the suggestion that Coco did not have sepsis.”

They said that further disclosures about failings in Coco’s care made them feel that “we have been misled for years”.

“Whatever the court found we will never be able to erase the experience of our time in Treliske from our minds – in many ways we’re left with more questions than answers,” they said.

“Coco should now be at secondary school, she should be brightening our lives with her gorgeous smile and living her best life. We will never come to terms with life without Coco in it.”

Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust has been approached for comment.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

North Korea warns of ‘stronger’ action following new US sanctions

North Korea has berated the US for imposing fresh sanctions against the country over its latest missile tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its “confrontational stance”. In a statement carried by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), an unidentified foreign...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Jenna Jameson Hospitalized & Diagnosed With Auto-Immune Disease After Not Being Able To Walk

Jenna Jameson informed her fans she was hospitalized in Hawaii and has begun treatment for Guillain-Barré Syndrome. Former adult film star Jenna Jameson, 47, has been diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disease called Guillain-Barré Syndrome. Jenna shared the health update from the hospital via Instagram on Monday, January 10, days after she lost mobility in her legs. “I’m in the hospital still. I’m dealing with a little syndrome called Guillain-Barré Syndrome,” Jenna explained in her video. “We’re working through that and I just wanted to let you know that I see all your DMs and I appreciate it so much.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cox
The Guardian

Family of Cornwall girl, 6, misled over cause of death, coroner finds

A six-year-old girl thought to have died from sepsis was in fact suffering from a blood condition triggered by E coli infection, an inquest has found. Coco Rose Bradford was taken to the Royal Cornwall hospital in the summer of 2017 suffering from stomach problems and later transferred to the Bristol Royal hospital for children, where she died.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mother who correctly diagnosed her two-year-old daughter's rare liver cancer by Googling her symptoms blasts doctors who said that it was constipation or appendicitis

A devastated mother correctly diagnosed her two-year-old daughter's rare liver cancer six months before doctors who told her it was just constipation. Louise Millward, 34, from Inkberrow, Worcestershire, noticed Grace had lost her appetite and was more tired than normal in May last year. The mum-of-two took the little girl...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sepsis#Inquest#Kidneys#Hostage#Hus
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Tributes paid to Whitehaven mother and baby found dead

A woman and her one-year-old baby found dead in their home were amazing, their friends have said. Natalie Kane, 27, and her son Harry were found at the flat in Wellington Row, Whitehaven, on 30 December. The cause of their deaths has yet to be established but Cumbria Police said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Microbiology
parentherald.com

Stillborn Baby Shows Signs of Life, Stuns Undertaker Who Was Preparing Him for Burial

An undertaker had the shock of his life. He was preparing to bury a premature stillborn baby when he noticed that the infant had a faint heartbeat. Baby Augustus, the stillborn baby, was born at seven months to his 18-year-old mother at a hospital in Ariquemes in Brazil in late December 2021. The doctors declared that the child was dead upon birth.
BRAZIL
The Independent

Human-raised chimp sent to Kenya to learn how to live with other apes beaten to death by fellow chimpanzees

A chimpanzee that had been raised by humans died last week after it was killed by other chimpanzees in a sanctuary in Kenya where it was being slowly integrated.On 17 December the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya announced in a statement on Facebook that the female chimpanzee named Baran, 4, had died just months after it was brought to the sanctuary to be integrated with other chimpanzees." width="500">The sanctuary said that Baran had undergone a successful 90-day quarantine period as stipulated by the Director of Veterinary Services and enforced by Kenya Wildlife Services. She had been moved to the main...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Mysterious 'Brain Tsunamis' Occuring Moments Before Death Observed in Humans

In a minute, an average of 100 people die somewhere in the world. Scientists say the time near this inevitable demise could be powered by something "amazing and mysterious" taking place in someone's head. For years, scientists have been studying the brain processes of a human when it dies, and...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Cancer sufferer who was told to 'grow up' and 'don't be a baby' when he took weekends off following 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment wins £40,000 for unfair dismissal

A cancer sufferer has won more than £40,000 after he was told by his boss 'don't be a baby' for saying he couldn't work weekends due to his illness. Steve Pointon was just 36 when he was first diagnosed with the disease and had to undergo a 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment regime while his managers continually complained about his performance.
HEALTH
The Independent

Inmate ‘gave birth to stillborn baby in toilet after nurse mistook period pain’

A woman gave birth to a stillborn baby in “shocking circumstances” in a prison toilet after a nurse mistook her labour for period pain, a watchdog’s investigation has found.Prisons and probation ombudsman (PPO) Sue McAllister said staff made a “serious error of judgment” when they did not visit an inmate or properly assess her after she started bleeding and reported being in pain – wrongfully deciding she was having a painful period.The mother, Louise Powell, said she “cannot forgive” the prison for what happened.The 30-year-old did not know she was pregnant and did not believe she could be, according to...
U.K.
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy