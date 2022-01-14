ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

MESHUGGAH Announces New Album, ‘Immutable’

wesb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish extreme tech-metal pioneers MESHUGGAH will release their new album, “Immutable”, on April 1 via Atomic Fire Records. Destined to be one of 2022’s most hailed and talked-about releases, “Immutable” once again showcases MESHUGGAH‘s collective brilliance, including some of the most jaw-dropping ensemble performances they have ever...

wesb.com

Comments / 0

Related
undertheradarmag.com

Hatchie Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Quicksand”

Hatchie, the dream pop project of Australian musician Harriette Pilbeam, has announced a new album, Giving the World Away, and shared a new song from it, “Quicksand,” via a video for the single. She’s also announced some North American tour dates. Giving the World Away is due out April 22 via Secretly Canadian. Check out “Quicksand” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as Hatchie’s upcoming tour dates.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Nekrogoblikon announce new album, share “This Is It” video single

Share the post "Nekrogoblikon announce new album, share “This Is It” video single" Goblin metallers Nekrogoblikon have announced their new album titled ‘The Fundamental Slimes and Humours,’ which is set to arrive on April 1st of this year (pre-order). To celebrate the record’s reveal, the gang have uploaded their new video single dubbed “This Is It,” which you can check out below.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Ealdor Bealu Announce New Album Psychic Forms

Brazen in its forward reach, the upcoming third album, Psychic Forms, by Boise, Idaho, four-piece Ealdor Bealu, is set to release April 22 through Metal Assault Records. And oh my goodness. Its five tracks run a particularly gorgeous and progressive 40-minute stretch, and with preorders coming Feb. 18, I know word’s out early here, but wow this record right on. With vocal contributions from guitarists Carson Russell (also Ghorot) and Travis X. Abbott (also Sawtooth Monk) as well as bassist Rylie Collingwood — I never realized how many double-letters there were in this band; I wonder if drummer Michael Mulcock feels left out, though at least he’s got some alliteration — their earthen psychedelic procession has never sounded more vital or patient in its flow and you’ll pardon me if I just cut to the chase, save the review for the review, and tell you that it’s already on my best of 2022 list.
BOISE, ID
loudersound.com

In the studio with Meshuggah: "The new album is less abrasive... getting older, you feel like you wanna enjoy it, not be mauled and run over"

Extreme metal experimentalists Meshuggah talk album #9, the pressure of expectation and why they don't hold any grudges for losing out on a Grammy to Mastodon. For 30 years, Meshuggah have thrived on metal’s bleeding edge. Each new release has evolved their sound in exciting new ways whilst delivering a baseline sense of angular extremity that has left musicians and fans alike eagerly watching for what new dimensions the band are exploring next.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tomas Haake
upsetmagazine.com

Vein.fm have announced their new album 'This World Is Going To Ruin You'

Vein.fm have announced a brand new full-length. Titled 'This World Is Going To Ruin You', it's their first since 2018's 'Errorzone' and will arrive on 4th March via Nuclear Blast / Closed Casket Activities. Speaking about the record, vocalist Anthony DiDio explains: "With this album, the vibe was to go...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Abbath Announces New Album, Streams First Single

Abbath has announced a March 25 release date for his new album,. You can check out the first single, “Dream Cull,” via the below Francisco Munoz-directed music video. will be Abbath’s first since he got sober at the end of 2019, following a show in Argentina at which he was noticeably too intoxicated to play. He subsequently entered rehab.
MUSIC
JamBase

Destroyer Announces New Album ‘LABYRINTHITIS’ & Shares Single

Destroyer detailed a new album, LABYRINTHITIS, due out on March 25 via Merge Records. The project led by singer-songwriter Dan Bejar also shared the single, “Tintoretto, It’s for You.”. Bejar wrote much of the material for the follow up to Destroyer’s January 2020 album Have We Met later...
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Stand Atlantic have announced their new album, 'F.E.A.R.'

Stand Atlantic have announced their new album 'F.E.A.R.', which stands for 'Fuck Everything And Run'. The full-length is set for release on 6th May via Hopeless Records, preceded by new single 'pity party', featuring US singer Royal & The Serpent. Bonnie Fraser says of the song: "It seems everyday someone...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meshuggah#Red Hot Chili Peppers#Studio Albums#New Album#Swedish#Sweetspot Studios
wesb.com

SOILWORK Announces New Bassist RASMUS EHRNBORN

Swedish metallers SOILWORK have announced the addition of bassist Rasmus Ehrnborn to their ranks. The band states: “We are pleased to finally welcome Rasmus Ehrnborn to the SOILWORK family and announce him as our official bass player and full-time member of the band. “Rasmus has been onstage with us...
ROCK MUSIC
wesb.com

THE RASMUS Releases New Single ‘Jezebel’

Finnish rock band THE RASMUS recently entered Finland’s annual Eurovision selection contest, “Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu” (UMK; The New Music Competition). The band has just released its Eurovision entry bid and new single, “Jezebel”, via Playground Music. “Jezebel” was co-written and produced by Desmond Child, who...
MUSIC
metalinjection

MESHUGGAH Clarifies FREDRIK THORDENDAL Only Played Leads On The New Album

Meshuggah recently began teasing what we're all assuming is a new record called Immutable. The record will be Meshuggah's first since 2016, and first since guitarist Fredrik Thordendal rejoined the band in 2021 after taking a break starting in 2017. Now in an interview with Metal Hammer, drummer Tomas Haake and guitarist Mårten Hagström reveal that Thordendal only played lead guitar on the record and clarifying that there's been "a difference since he took time out."
ROCK MUSIC
wesb.com

SCORPIONS Share Music Video For ‘Rock Believer’ Title Track

SCORPIONS have shared the official music video for their new single, “Rock Believer”. The single’s cover art was designed by Klaus Voormann and can be found below. “Rock Believer” is the title track of SCORPIONS‘ 19th studio album, which will be released on February 25.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Music
genreisdead.com

PUP Announce New Album ‘THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND,’ Share New Song

Rejoice punk rock fans! PUP have announced their new album, THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, out April 1st via Little Dipper/Rise Records. To preview the album, the band shared new single “Robot Writes a Love Song,” which is full of the biting humor and dark undertones that have become a PUP staple. Frontman Stefan Babcock sings about love that goes beyond death: “I saw your corpse rolling out the door/ But I backed up your memory before/ They came for you, your monitor was blue/ But your data’s all stored/ And when they come back with your new body/ I’ll load you into the new machine again/ And bring you back to me.”
ROCK MUSIC
treblezine.com

Jenny Hval announces new album, Classic Objects

Late last year, Jenny Hval announced her signing with 4AD, and now she’s revealed the details of her first album with the label. On March 11, she’ll release Classic Objects, and following the release of “Jupiter,” her next single from the album is titled “Year of Love.” Hear it below. Hval is also touring this spring, take a look at her upcoming dates as well as the album’s artwork and tracklist.
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Krallice announce new album, Crystalline Exhaustion

Krallice has announced a new album. On January 28, the group will release Crystalline Exhaustion digitally, followed by a physical release (CD, cassette, other merch) on March 22. Vinyl will come sometime later. That’s the artwork for the new album up above. MetalSucks points out that the album was recorded just last month in Queens. The first track the band has shared from the new album is the title track, a sprawling, 14-minute epic that features gothic synthesizers and a more orchestral sound than their characteristic progressive black metal. There are no drums until a little after the four-minute mark, and then two minutes with marimba but no guitars. It’s an ambitious and unconventional song for the group, and a sign of exciting, perhaps more experimental things to come from the New York black metal group. Listen to “Crystalline Exhaustion” below.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Dolly Parton announces new ‘Run, Rose, Run’ companion album

Dolly Parton has detailed her new album ‘Run, Rose, Run’, the companion piece to her upcoming novel of the same name. The 12-track record, which has been previewed by the song ‘Big Dreams And Faded Jeans’, will arrive on March 4 via Butterfly Records in partnership with Ingrooves/UMG. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.
MUSIC
wesb.com

TONY MARTIN Says Record Deal Has Been Secured For Reissues Of Albums He Recorded With BLACK SABBATH

Former BLACK SABBATH singer Tony Martin says that a new record deal has been secured to reissue the albums he recorded with the band. On Wednesday (January 19), Martin took to his Facebook to write: “So i got a call from [BLACK SABBATH guitarist] Tony Iommi‘s manager … it seems there is now a record deal for my era of SABBATH albums !!!…. so It looks like a re-issue is actually going to happen!!! There could be a LOT of ‘Tony Martin‘ around this year! …. Sorry about that!”
MUSIC
wesb.com

KISS Announces May 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

KISS has announced a handful of new U.S. shows as part of the band’s ongoing “End Of The Road” tour. The four rescheduled concerts will take place in May after they were postponed last year. All previously purchased tickets and VIP packages will be honored for the new dates.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy