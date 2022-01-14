Webb arrives at arraignment ready to deal

A 26-year-old man pleaded guilty to a felony burglary charge Jan. 3 after authorities fingered him for two break-ins near the Thompson Chain of Lakes last year.

Sean T. Webb arrived for his arraignment in Lincoln County District Court earlier this month with a plea deal in hand. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop a second count of burglary and two misdemeanor counts of theft.

Detective David Hall of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office began looking into Webb in June after deputies passed him a list of items stolen from two properties near Middle Thompson Lake. Hall found two of the items stolen from one home, a boat motor and a power tool, linked to Webb via a pawn company, court documents said.

Webb also recently pawned two kayaks, Hall wrote. The victims of the second burglary had reported the theft of two kayaks.

Hall soon found out that Webb was on probation out of Kalispell. But he was incarcerated in Idaho, his probation officer told Hall.

He was arrested in Bonner County after allegedly stealing a pickup truck in Whitefish, according to court documents. Authorities tracked him down using the Chevy Silverado’s onboard navigational system.

During the investigation into one of the burglaries, Deputy Kirk Kraft had uncovered a shoe tread left on a door. He had concluded that the culprit likely had kicked in the door to gain access to the property, court documents said. Armed with an image of the tread, Kraft and Hall asked authorities in Bonner County to photograph Webb’s shoes.

The two matched, Hall wrote in an affidavit.

Under the terms of Webb’s deal with prosecutors, they will recommend he spend seven out of 10 years with the Montana State Prison. The remaining three will be suspended. Webb’s Lincoln County sentence is slated to run concurrent with those stemming from cases in Flathead County, as per the agreement. He will receive credit for time served.

Webb’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 7.