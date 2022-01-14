ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libby, MT

Chief urges business owners to clear sidewalks

By DERRICK PERKINS
Western News
Western News
 6 days ago

After residents heeded calls to move their vehicles off of city streets ahead of plowing, Libby Police Chief Scott Kessel is hoping local business owners will follow suit with sidewalk clearing.

Pointing to the stretch of U.S. Highway 2 that runs through the municipality as particularly troublesome, Kessel said nearly none of the sidewalks are cleared. Under city code, the responsibility to remove “snow, ice, slush or mud” falls on the occupant of a building or, if the premises are vacant, the property owner.

Kessel acknowledged that state plows running along U.S. Highway 2 make the job more difficult, but stressed the public safety aspect of the ordinance.

“Unfortunately, it’s kind of an uphill battle where the state snowplows dump the snow,” he said. “But we also have to look at it from the public safety standpoint: People use that street a lot.”

Its often assumed that the highway corridor is a state responsibility, Kessel said. But in a letter dated back to 1987, the state Department of Highways reiterated that sidewalk maintenance falls under the purview of the municipality.

Kessel also urged business owners against pushing snow from parking lots and sidewalks into existing berms in the middle of the street. Downtown merchants with no other options are allowed to do so, but when a local store clears a parking lot into the street, it causes problems, Kessel said.

In an email sent to local news outlets highlighting snow removal troubles, Kessel stressed that his officers prefer not citing residents for running afoul of the rules. He reiterated that in a follow-up interview.

“We’re hoping to educate people and get some compliance,” Kessel said.

A recent reminder at a Libby City Council meeting for residents to move vehicles during snow events had shown some success, he said.

“I think the parking end of things … that’s coming along,” he said.

At the Jan. 3 meeting, Kessel told city councilors that his officers had issued 25 city ordinance violations and arranged for 18 tows. The city’s snow parking ban goes into effect each year on Nov. 1 and is applicable during snowstorms.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

January 6 panel seeks Ivanka Trump's cooperation

A congressional panel investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has asked Ivanka Trump to testify about her conversations with then-President Trump that day. Meanwhile, a Georgia prosecutor investigating potential 2020 election interference by the former president has requested a grand jury. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Libby, MT
Libby, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Montana State
Montana Cars
CBS News

FBI says it's conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at congressman's Texas home

The FBI is conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at Representative Henry Cuellar's Laredo, Texas, home, the agency confirmed in a short statement Wednesday. Cuellar's office said in a statement that he will "fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld." It did not confirm an ongoing investigation by the FBI.
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowstorms
CNN

Wednesday was a *very* bad day for Donald Trump

(CNN) — The walls are starting to close in on Donald Trump. 1) In a court filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James said that her investigation into the Trump Organization has turned up a number of "misleading statements and omissions" in tax disclosures and financial statements used to secure loans. As a result of those findings, James said she needs the former president, as well as Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., to testify about what they knew and when they knew it.
POTUS
Western News

Western News

Libby, MT
327
Followers
23
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Western News

Comments / 0

Community Policy