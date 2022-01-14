JOE SATRIANI Discusses His Fine Art Gallery Shows At Wentworth Gallery (Video)

Asheville – Momentum Gallery hosts “Nocturne” and “Small Works/Big Impact”. As winter approaches and the days get shorter, Momentum Gallery hosts Nocturne, a collection of enchanting works in a variety of media that celebrates the drama and mystery of the night. Nocturne includes paintings, photography, cyanotypes, plywood constructions, sculpture, and orignal prints, While the world is shrouded in shadow, the moon and artificial lights offer definition to shapes that emerge from the darkness. Imagination picks up where detail leaves off, imbuing this time of day with magic and intrigue – the potential of the unknown and unseen. Featuring works by John L. Cleaveland, Jr., Tom Eckert, David Ellsworth, Bill Hall, Ron Isaacs, Ron Layport, Casey Roberts, Sandy Rothberg, Paul Sattler, Brian Sostrom, Maltby Sykes, and more.
