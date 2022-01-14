JOE SATRIANI Discusses His Fine Art Gallery Shows At Wentworth Gallery (Video)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleJoe Satriani, the legendary world-renowned guitarist, is planning his first foray as a touring visual artist with showings debuting at two Wentworth Gallery locations in January 2022 — Friday January 28, 7-10 p.m. at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida and Saturday January 29, 5-8 p.m. at the Boca...

