Dave Chappelle didn't text Bob Saget back and regrets it

The television and comedy worlds, as well as Hollywood as a whole, lost a true legend this past weekend. Bob Saget, the actor and comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the comedies Full House and Fuller House, died at the age of 65. Since news of his passing was confirmed, countless tributes have poured in from celebrities and fans. The star seemed to have had a particularly profound impact on those who were privileged to work with him over the years. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are among those who were fortunate enough to have worked alongside him. With this, the reclusive former child stars and current fashion moguls marked Saget’s passing with a rare public statement.

