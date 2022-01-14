Polk Jail report: Friday, January 14, 2022

Related
Report: Woman cuffed, Lukas Glaze being sought by PCPD following chase that ended with suspects stuck in mud
Police are seeking a Cedartown man who got away after his truck got stuck in the mud and he was
Report: Pair pulls into Sheriff’s Office parking lot with baby, jailed on meth charges
A busy day on Monday for Polk County Sheriff’s deputies saw a second incident reported involving a man and woman
Report: Parking lot altercation at PCSO ends with man being booked into the jail on multiple charges
A Powder Springs man remained in the Polk County Jail with no bond set on felony and misdemeanor charges after
Report: Men jailed on drug charges after being suspected of illegal hunting
A pair of men were jailed on Friday evening after they were stopped by a DNR Game Warden for potential
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Release: Second officer-involved shooting in Calhoun reported, suspect dead
A man was shot and killed after he came at a Calhoun Police officer with a knife while the officer
Release: GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Dade County
Note: The following item was provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. – KtE Dade County, GA (January 4, 2022) – The
Ex-Paulding DA takes guilty plea for unprofessional conduct, gets 12 months of probation
Donovan officially resigns, required to give up law license The former Paulding County District Attorney Richard “Dick” Donovan will spend
DUIs go up during holidays, local police expect to increase enforcement
Local law enforcement officials are concerned about a small bump in recent days of driving under the influence charges and
Polk Today
1K+
Followers
383
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT
A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.http://polk.today
Comments / 0