How AI and language intelligence are helping employees learn

2022 brings new and exciting technical intelligent solutions that address patient and product safety in real time. As we apply these technology solutions, sometimes referred to as the life sciences (LS) industrialization era, we need to understand the power of these solutions and new ways to address patient and product safety. Questions being asked and discussed are on standards for code/algorithms and government regulations, along with ethical and social responsibility to ensure these technologies are used appropriately and correctly. To avoid exposure to public criticism, it’s important to note that AI systems can be programmed to make mistakes, be biased, and are prone to computer predators (unauthorized users who break into computer systems with the intension of changing and/or destroying information). Note these technologies are not to be feared and avoided; rather, they should be embraced and included in the disruptive technologies and internet of things (IoT) strategy and framework.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO