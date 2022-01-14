ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya wants to make Ronnie Spector proud when she portrays iconic singer in movie

By NARDINE SAAD
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 5 days ago

Zendaya wishes everyone got to experience Ronnie Spector the way she did and hopes to make the late singer proud. The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Euphoria" star paid tribute Thursday to the "Be My Baby" singer, joining the droves of fans mourning Spector after she died of cancer this week...

Connecticut Post

Crystals Singer La La Brooks Remembers Ronnie Spector: ‘She Had the Most Unique Voice’

Ronnie Spector and Crystals singer La La Brooks were mere teenagers when they first met while performing in New York during Murray the K’s shows in the Sixties. Throughout the decades that followed they remained close, performing together as recently as 2015 at a private event in New Orleans. Rolling Stone spoke with a shaken Brooks shortly after news broke of Spector’s death.
Does Zendaya Want Tom Holland to Make a Euphoria Cameo? She Says...

We're not in the Marvel Cinematic Universe anymore! Zendaya is already eyeing her next onscreen collaboration with boyfriend Tom Holland, but suffice to say, the role would be a lot darker than what he's used to. What does the 25-year-old actress have in mind, exactly? A cameo on Euphoria, she revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, Jan. 7. "I mean, listen, we've talked about it all the time," Zendaya said during the exclusive chat. "We're like, 'Let's just sneak him in the back of a shot or something!'" Tom himself said he's been "petitioning" to appear on the show for "a long time." Plus, he's...
Vulture

Zendaya ‘Heartbroken’ Over Death of Ronnie Spector

Ronnie Spector, who died at age 78 on Monday, was one of the best-known musicians in the 1960s girl group era, forming The Ronnettes with help from producer and ex-husband Phil Spector. With author Vince Waldron, she wrote her 1990 memoir Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness about her music career and abusive marriage to Spector. Zendaya, who is set to play Ronnie Spector in an upcoming biopic about her life, career, and marriage, remembered her time with the singer in an Instagram post. “Thank you for sharing your life with me, I could listen to your stories for hours and hours,” wrote the Euphoria actress, “Thank you for your unmeasured talent, your unwavering love for performing, your strength, resilience and your grace.” She wished “everyone got to experience” Spector in the way she did, as she got to know the singer intimately to prepare for her role.
Deadline

Ronnie Spector Dies: Iconic “Be My Baby” Singer Who Fronted ’60s Girl Group The Ronettes Was 78

Ronnie Spector, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who fronted classic 1960s girl group the Ronettes, delivered the iconic vocal on their hit “Be My Baby,” and counted many of rock’s biggest names as fans, died today of cancer. She was 78. Here family shared the news on her official website: “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile...
Vulture

Everyone Wanted to Be Like Ronnie Spector

The first time Ronnie Spector, who passed away this week at age 78 after a short bout with cancer, altered the course of music history it was as the central voice of the essential 1960s girl group the Ronettes. With hair teased up to the heavens, dramatic black eyeliner, and skintight outfits, the Ronettes — the name the family act stuck with after stints as the Darling Sisters and then Ronnie and the Relatives — transcended the art of hitmaking. They set trends. What was originally a gimmick the girls developed to help them get noticed became a defining, definitive image that would be lovingly emulated and borrowed from throughout the decades to follow.
People

Zendaya, Keith Richards, Joan Jett and More Pay Tribute to Late Ronnie Spector: 'She Leaves a Huge Gap'

Ronnie Spector famously did a cover of "Say Goodbye to Hollywood," but Hollywood isn't ready to say goodbye to the star after her death. Spector, the lead singer of the legendary girl group the Ronettes, died "in the arms of her husband" Jonathan Greenfield on Wednesday following "a brief battle with cancer," her family told PEOPLE in a statement. She was 78.
Rolling Stone

Zendaya Pays Tribute to Ronnie Spector, Who She Is Set to Play in Biopic

Zendaya, who was cast to play Ronnie Spector in an upcoming biopic, paid tribute to the Ronettes legend Thursday a day after the singer’s death at the age of 78. “This news just breaks my heart,” Zendaya wrote on Instagram. “To speak about her as if she’s not with us feels strange as she is so incredibly full of life. There’s not a time I saw her without her iconic red lips and full teased hair, a true rockstar through and through.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) In Sept. 2020, it was announced that the Euphoria...
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul Simon Relaunches Solo Career With ‘Mother and Child Reunion’

Fifty years ago this week, music fans were reintroduced to Paul Simon, the solo artist. They first met him in the late Fifties when he released a series of flop singles like “True or False” and “Anne Belle” under the pseudonyms True Taylor and Jerry Landis. He briefly dinged the Hot 100 with the novelty song “The Lone Teen Ranger” in 1962, and three years later he released the under-the-radar U.K. LP The Paul Simon Songbook, but none of these were even remotely successful. But in the summer of 1965, just as The Paul Simon Songbook was tanking in England, Simon and...
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
