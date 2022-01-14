ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette's Christmas light recycling ending soon

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAvng_0dlygIun00

The last day to drop off Christmas lights for recycling is Monday, January 17.

Residents who would like to recycle their lights should drop them off in the large EMR Southern Recycling bin in the Robicheaux Recreation Center parking lot at 1919 Eraste Landry Road.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government Environmental Quality Division asks that only strings of lights be placed in the bin — no packaging, plastic, or Styrofoam.

Residents are asked not to put Christmas lights in their curbside recycling carts.

They can only be recycled through EMR Southern Recycling.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
KATC News

Registration open for Vermilion Voyage

Lafayette Travel and the Bayou Vermilion District have partnered to host the Vermilion Voyage (March 25-27), a three-day overnight paddle down the Bayou Vermilion launching from the Acadiana Park Nature Station to Palmetto Island State Park. Participants will have the rare opportunity to consecutively paddle more than 50 miles through Lafayette and Vermilion Parishes.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Lights#Recycling Bin#Recycle#Styrofoam#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

Grants offered for artists

Acadiana Center for the Arts and Lafayette Economic Development Authority are asking for artists to apply for a grant program, ArtSpark. ArtSpark 2022 applications are now live on AcA’s website and accepting submissions through February 28, 2022.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Garbage collection pushed back a day in Lafayette Parish

If today is your regular waste collection day, then it will be pushed back a day after collection was put on pause for the national holiday, MLK, Jr. Day. Republic Waste will begin collecting trash again, today, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), but if today is your regular collection day, then on Wednesday your trash will be collected. Friday's pick-up will be done on Saturday this week. Regular schedules will resume next week, they say.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
KATC News

Multilingual call center in Lafayette expanding

LAFAYETTE, La. – Gov. John Bel Edwards and CALLS PLUS President Barbara Lamont announced Wednesday the expansion of the company's multilingual call center in Lafayette. The expansion will retain 37 jobs and create 50 new direct jobs; Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 27 indirect jobs for a total of 77 new jobs in the Acadiana region.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Kaplan adds Juneteenth to its list of holidays

Juneteenth is now recognized in the City of Kaplan. Its council approved a resolution to add it as a municipal holiday on Tuesday night. Kaplan Mayor, Mike Kloesel, tells KATC, "In 2020, President Biden signed a proclamation that made Juneteenth a national holiday and since the City of Kaplan follows national holiday guidelines, we had inadvertently left that off the list because it was new holiday. So, all we were doing tonight was adding that to our list of holidays that we will observe."
KAPLAN, LA
KATC News

Lafayette Regional Airport cuts ribbon on new terminal

The new terminal at Lafayette Regional Airport will officially open to the public on Thursday, January 20. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, January 19, to conclude the three-year, $150 million project. Governor John Bel Edwards was on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy