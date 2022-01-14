Lafayette's Christmas light recycling ending soon

The last day to drop off Christmas lights for recycling is Monday, January 17.

Residents who would like to recycle their lights should drop them off in the large EMR Southern Recycling bin in the Robicheaux Recreation Center parking lot at 1919 Eraste Landry Road.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government Environmental Quality Division asks that only strings of lights be placed in the bin — no packaging, plastic, or Styrofoam.

Residents are asked not to put Christmas lights in their curbside recycling carts.

They can only be recycled through EMR Southern Recycling.

