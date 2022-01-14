ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

COVID confusion

By Nealy Corcoran Editor
osceolasun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two years of learning to live with COVID – it happened. Like a lot of families, my family was excited to spend Christmas together (following two years of canceled or modified holiday plans as a result of the pandemic). This year after vaccinations and boosters were made...

www.osceolasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

COVID: Changing Guidelines Cause Confusion For Employers, Workers

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The fast-spreading Omicron variant has forced agencies from the Centers for Disease Control to the California Health Department to pivot and change course on some of their COVID-19 guidelines. It is leaving many confused with what they can and cannot do. Part of the problem is that the guidelines differ from one department to another.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Miami

Shortage Of Mental Health Professionals Making It Difficult For Parents To Book Appointments For Their Kids

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Parents of children struggling with depression, anxiety, stress, unexplained outbursts and behavioral issues could face frustration while trying to book them an appointment with a mental health professional. If not an emergency, it could take anywhere from one to four months for a child to see a counselor, therapist or social worker, depending on what type of care they need. Dr. Carla Allan, the division director of psychology at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, encourages parents to take preventative steps and not hesitate to make an appointment. Unfortunately, over the pandemic, she has seen more school-age kids show up to the emergency...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Relaxed COVID protocols leave the public confused

Editor’s note: Guest editorials may not necessarily reflect the opinion of the newspaper. The following is from the Los Angeles Times. Even as COVID-19 cases spiked last month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut in half the amount of time that people should remain in isolation after infection if they are without symptoms — and eliminated the recommendation that they get a negative test before they start interacting with other people. The change caused an outcry among many scientific experts who thought it was reckless.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTTW - Chicago PBS

How new CDC COVID guidance is creating unnecessary confusion

The latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on isolation and testing for COVID-19 has received intense pushback. Many health experts are now criticizing what the CDC has said and how its officials have said it. This includes the American Medical Association, which issued a strong rebuke. Dr. Gerald Harmon, president of the AMA, joins Williams Brangham to discuss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

Mayo expert clears up confusion about COVID-19 boosters

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its recommendations for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to expand the use of a single booster dose to 12- to 15-year-olds. "Everyone at age 12 and up is approved for a booster after they've completed their initial series," says Dr. Melanie...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wach.com

Local doctor talks Covid confusions amid testing delays

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- In the last few weeks, many South Carolinians have experienced testing delays if they got a Covid-19 test through DHEC. With those delays, came confusion on what people should do when it comes to their quarantine/isolation period as recommendations and guidelines from the CDC have shifted.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newsbug.info

CDC chief defends COVID return-to-work guidelines amid confusion

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defended the agency’s shifting guidance that workers should stay home after testing positive for COVID-19. Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday that the newly shortened five-day stay at home guidance reflects medical science that the chance of transmitting the disease to others is very low after that period, instead of the previous 10-day recommendation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

CDC, NJ Department of Health Change COVID-19 Quarantine Rules Again, Adding more Confusion

TRENTON, NJ – The CDC and New Jersey Department Of Health (DOH) have revised their general guidance on isolation and quarantine:. If you tested positive for COVID-19 (regardless of vaccination status), you should stay home and isolate for 5 days. If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after 5 days, you can leave your house but should continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Health Highlights: Jan. 20, 2022

Ordering groceries online? Good luck finding nutrition info. Use of online home delivery services skyrocketed during the pandemic, but many websites are making it hard to find nutrition information on their products, a new study shows. Read more Vaccination plus prior infection gives best COVID protection. For those who think a prior case of COVID can shield them from the virus, new research shows that adding in vaccination still offers the best chance to escape harm. Read more Binge-watching & blood clot dangers. A new study suggests that too many hours of TV could raise your risk of life-threatening clots in the legs or lungs by 35%. Read more Americans at risk of suicide aren't getting the help they need. New data shows that about four in 10 Americans who attempt suicide don't receive mental health care, according to a new study that also found a "substantial and alarming increase" in suicide attempts. Read more
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy