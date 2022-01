PIMA – The Pima Roughriders girls basketball team continued its march toward the postseason Tuesday night with a 73-21 shellacking of the visiting Morenci Wildcats. “Defensively we’re working really hard,” said Pima head coach Roy Corona. “I tell them, ‘no matter what the score is, on defense and rebounds is where I want you to work really hard’ because we don’t let up. That way, that fourth-quarter comes in a tough game our intensity is still there.”

PIMA, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO