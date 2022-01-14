Go team! Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS will outfit the female members of Team USA for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics The special-edition collection will be available to the public

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear, undergarments, loungewear, and pajamas company renewed its collaboration with Team USA for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Last year, SKIMS made headlines after sponsoring and outfitting Team USA at Tokyo’s 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

The 41-year-old businesswoman is also offering the special-edition collection to the public, which will be able to shop starting January 25 directly from the brand’s website.

“I‘m thrilled that SKIMS and Team USA are continuing to partner for these Winter Games. Our collection of lounge and sleepwear was designed with these inspiring women in mind, and I’m so proud that Olympic and Paralympic athletes will be wearing SKIMS again during their downtime!” Kardashian said in a press release.

Fans of the athletes would see them rocking the entire line during the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games; therefore, this drop was explicitly designed for the colder temperatures.

“Team USA‘s first collection with SKIMS was a huge hit with both athletes and fans and we’re thrilled to bring another collection to life as we head into the Winter Games. This new collection features warmer materials, bringing extra comfort to Team USA‘s athletes as they compete in cooler temperatures,” said Peter Zeytoonjian, Senior Vice President of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties, in a release.

The athletes heading to Bejing started to warm up by wearing the brand and striking a pose in a campaign shot by photographer Vanessa Beecroft. Snowboarder Chloe Kim, rower Oksana Masters, ice dancer Madison Chock, bobsleigh Aja Evans, speedskater Maame Biney, and figure skater Amber Glenn showed their best angles and brought out their competitive spirit for the shoot.

Although Kim Kardashian is not an athlete, her connection with the Olympic Games is strong. In July 2021, she took social media to share how she went from being the step-daughter to Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner —the Bruce Jenner — to now partner with Team USA.