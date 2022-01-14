ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Care Tips For New Pet Owners with Hounds Town USA

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthfield (CW50) – When it comes to the holiday season and the new year, a lot of people and families adopt new pets to become members of their families. This decision isn’t always the most well-prepared decision that people make, but...

cwdetroit.cbslocal.com

ABC 4

Temporary care for pets with owners going through a crisis

Kimo Pokini, Director of Development/Co-Founder of Ruff Haven Crisis Sheltering, is here in the studio sharing what this unique shelter has to offer. Ruff Haven Crisis Sheltering is Utah’s first and only organization dedicated to providing temporary care and sheltering to the pets of people experiencing a crisis or hardship. The main goal is to keep pets with their owners.
PETS
NebraskaTV

Pet Doc: oral care for your pets

KEARNEY, Neb. — Doggie breath, it's a real thing!. Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic said doggie breath is very, very common, but that is just the way they are. "As we age, you will find plenty of owners that say they don’t want to kiss their dog on their mouths because they can smell doggie breath from a mile away," said Beebout. "There is a lot of variation in doggie breath, depending on the age, size and breed of the pet can decide on what doggie is a candidate for doggie breath. An example would be that of an older Chihuahua, a Pomeranian, a Maltese in comparison to your larger breed of dogs, such as Labradors to Great Danes."
PETS
cw39.com

Free spay/neuter services for Houston pet owners

HOUSTON (KIAH) – New pet owners in Houston will have a chance to get free spay/neuter surgeries. The BARC, the City of Houston’s Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, and Houston PetSet are teaming to provide the free services to Houston residents only. The services include the following:. Spay...
HOUSTON, TX
katzenworld.co.uk

A Pet Owner’s Guide to Emergency Vets

When it comes to the health of your pets – you’d do absolutely anything for them right? As pet owners ourselves, we totally get it. While we do everything we can to keep them out of trouble, the unfortunate reality of being a pet owner is that they need emergency care. There are many different kinds of accidents and illnesses that can leave your pet needing urgent care, and it’s important that you’re as prepared as possible when it comes to an emergency.
PETS
news4sanantonio.com

Our New Pets of the Week

Its Monday which means it's time to introduce you to this week's pets of the week! This week we wanted to focus on two new dog moms and their puppies. San Antonio Pets alive is in desperate need of finding good foster homes for moms and newborn puppies.The first mom we have to show today is Ellie. Ellie had eight puppies and there are now six left that are ready to be fostered or adopted.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
onfocus.news

Tips for Choosing Pet Food

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Not all pet food is created equally. When choosing a pet food for your dog, cat, or other companion animal, there are important considerations to undertake. Pet Supplies Plus carries a wide range of pet food brands and their team is happy to help with any questions.
MARSHFIELD, WI
pymnts

Study: Pet Owners Spend as Much as $55K on Their Animals

Seven out of 10 pet parents think of their pets as family members, although almost half have underestimated the lifetime cost of care, according to a Synchrony report released Tuesday (Jan. 11). The report, called “Lifetime of Care,” found that care costs can range from $20,000 to $55,000 for dogs,...
PETS
mymoinfo.com

Take Care Of Your Pets This Winter

Crossbreed dog is waiting in his dog crate for a flight to Athens.SC. (Farmington) Some of the coldest weather so far this year has arrived in southeast Missouri. Mickie McClanahan is a volunteer with the Farmington Pet Adoption Center. She says while you take steps to keep yourself safe, you should also do the same for your four legged friends.
FARMINGTON, MO
grmag.com

Chow Hound seeks boxes for rescue pet bedding

Chow Hound Pet Supplies is inviting pet parents to bring in extra boxes from out-of-town pet suppliers as part of a new program to benefit local rescue animals as they wait for their forever home. Throughout January, pet owners are encouraged to bring in cardboard boxes from Chewy, Amazon, or...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
franchising.com

New Fetch! Pet Care Launches to Serve Pet Owners in Centennial and Nearby Communities

Franchise Business Allows Nicole Yates to Embrace Entrepreneurship and Indulge her Passion for Animals. January 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // Centennial, Colo. - Fetch! Pet Care, a franchised provider of professional dog walking and in-home pet sitting services, is bringing its experienced, caring sitters to Centennial and nearby communities, such as Highlands Ranch and Cherry Creek.
CENTENNIAL, CO
destinationido.com

Tips for Wedding Travel with Pets

Thinking of including your pet in your destination wedding? Dr. George Melillo expert veterinarian and founder of Heart + Paw– a service that provides a combination of veterinary care, pet grooming, and dog daycare–is sharing his best pointers for traveling with your furry friend! (See below.) There are many...
PETS
belleplaineherald.com

4 Helpful Tips for Flying with Pets

(Family Features) As many consider flying again, an online survey conducted by KRC Research of more than 1,000 pet owners in the United States found 85% of pet parents are likely to travel within the next year, with 65% saying they want to bring their pets along. To help make...
PETS
Kait 8

Taking care of pets important during winter weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With cold temperatures here in Region 8, it is difficult on humans but it can be even more difficult on animals. Hillary Starnes with the NEA Humane Society says pet owners need to take precautions, especially during winter weather. It can include making sure the animal...
JONESBORO, AR
WNDU

Pet Vet: Cold Weather Tips for Pets

(WNDU) - This week, frigid winds returned to our area, and this week looks to continue with that trend. Your pets can be at risk when the mercury drops, too. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, joined us in-studio to tell us how to keep our pets safe in the cold and snow.
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Connected Pet Care Systems

The conceptual 'PingPong' pet system is a connected solution for dog owners to help them maximize the health and wellness of their furry friend, while also helping them to enjoy an obedient pooch. The system consists of a smart tracker dog collar, a leash, a charger and the hub, which will all work together to maximize pet comfort. The color-coded system correlates the dogs emotion to the owner to help them better understand what they might be feeling.
PETS
bigrapidsnews.com

Horses, like other pets, need winter care

Throughout the year, tending to your horse’s needs requires you to be prepared for a variety of conditions. When the temperature falls and the winds grow colder, you should be prepared with the proper gear, supplies and accessories to keep your horse healthy and happy during the upcoming months.
ANIMALS

