Save up to $180 on select vacuums at The Home Depot right now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Keeping up a fitness regimen is hard enough on its own, so anything one can do to make it simpler and more manageable will increase your chances of staying successful and consistent. And one of the best ways is by utilizing technology to your advantage, which can make training, tracking and everything in-between a snap. That's even better when the tech in question comes in a package that's compact and convenient enough to stash in your home, apartment, condo, etc. Well, the Jaxjox Kettlebell Connect 2.0 and Dumbell Connect offer all of that and more, and they're up to 57 percent off right now.

ELECTRONICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO