Fayetteville, NC

Video of Jason Walker Shooting by Off-Duty Cop to Be Released Next Week: Police Chief

By Katie Wermus
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Jason Walker was shot and killed on Saturday by an off-duty police officer. The police chief said she was uncertain where or how many times he had been...

Witness video shows Raleigh police officer shooting man fatally on I-440

A video taken by a witness shows the incident Tuesday in which Raleigh police tased and then fatally shot a man they say swung a knife at officers. The incident unfolded after police responded to multiple 911 calls about an accident on the Raleigh Beltline Tuesday afternoon. The Raleigh Police...
RALEIGH, NC
The Independent

15-year-old fighting for his life after his police officer father accidentally shot him in his head

A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured after his police officer father shot him in the head in North Carolina, officials from Onslow County said on Tuesday.According to the preliminary indications, the incident of fatal injury appears to be an accidental shooting, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said, according to a report.The incident occurred on Monday evening after a call was made to the deputies with the county’s sheriff office and emergency services.On reaching the house just east of Beulaville town, officials found the teenager being treated by EMS for a single gunshot wound to his head, according to a local...
WBTW News13

North Carolina officer accidentally shoots 15-year-old son in the head

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Jacksonville police officer accidentally shot his 15-year-old son in the head, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday. Deputies and emergency services were called to Haw Branch Road for a report of an accidental shooting. That’s where deputies found a 15-year-old boy being treated by EMS for a life-threatening gunshot wound to the […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
actionnews5.com

Man arrested in shooting of off-duty Memphis police lieutenant

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - An arrest has been made after a Memphis police lieutenant was ambushed while heading to work Monday morning. Anthony Carpenter, 42, is charged with attempted murder. Carpenter is in custody in Memphis and will be extradited to DeSoto County. Capt. Jeremy Dodson with investigative services...
MEMPHIS, TN
Miami Herald

56-year-old has seizure after store worker beats him, North Carolina police say

A 56-year-old man had a seizure after a convenience store employee beat him in North Carolina, officials said. Video from The Princess Market showed worker Sobhi Hassan using a “wooden stick-like object” to hit a customer last week, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department and news outlets. The object was described as being “similar to a broom handle.”
The Independent

911 call of Jason Walker shooting reveals nurse being ignored as she tried to save Black man shot by white police officer

The 911 call from the shooting of Jason Walker in Fayetteville, North Carolina has been released and revealed that a frustrated nurse was ignored as she tried to save him. Deputy Jeffrey Hash called 911 after he discharged his firearm on 8 January, shooting Mr Walker, who was BlackThe call lasted almost four minutes and Mr Hash, who was off-duty at the time, can be heard saying, “I just had a male jump on my vehicle and broke my windshield. I just shot him. I am a deputy sheriff”. “You said you shot him?” the emergency dispatcher asks. “Yes,...
BET

Released Police Body Camera Footage Shows Officer Blindly Killing Black Man

The Canton Police Department released body camera footage that captured an Ohio police officer and shot and killed a Black man just minutes after the new year rang in. According to Marquetta Williams, who spoke to the Canton Repository, the incident occurred at their 10th Street SW home when her husband James Williams fired celebratory gunshots with his AR-15 skyward into the air in their backyard behind a 6-foot wooden privacy fence.
CANTON, OH
HuffingtonPost

Cop Seen On Video Grabbing Fellow Officer By Her Throat

A cop in Sunrise, Florida, is under investigation after video showed him grabbing his fellow officer by her throat after she tried to deescalate a situation. Body camera video obtained by NBC News shows the moment Sgt. Christopher Pullease grabbed a female officer by her throat and pushed her up against a cop car. The incident began on Nov. 19 when officers responded to an emergency call about a man attacking people outside of a convenience store.
SUNRISE, FL
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

