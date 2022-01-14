ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

"Why Is This Now the Priority?' Parents Baffled as Girls School Removes Gendered Language

By Carly Mayberry
 5 days ago
"Why is all work around gender identity taking a higher priority?" asks a parent of an alumna of the all-girls Winsor...

White Idaho Student Uses Racist Sign To Ask Student To School Dance

Here’s a question: How many reports have to come out about white students getting in trouble over their racist-as-hell “promposal” signs before they stop trying it? Because report after report after report after report after report has told the same exact story: A clear-complected caucasified high school or middle school student thinks writing slavery or otherwise racist references on a poster board when asking someone (often a Black student) to a school dance is clever and funny, but they soon discover their actions are rightfully deemed racist AF, so they start crying white tears and feigning ignorance once they come under fire.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
‘I Know Data’: Texas School Board Member Goes on Racist Rant About Black Teachers

Parents and community members have called for a Houston school board trustee to resign after he savagely critiqued Black teachers during a racist rant at a school board meeting. Scott Henry of the Cypress Independent School District (CFISD) blamed students’ poor grades and low graduation rates on Black teachers and said diversity efforts were frivolous in comments that left lawmakers, activists and parents aghast.
HOUSTON, TX
#Private Schools#Language#Prep Schools#Winsor School#Racism
Non-binary student wins battle to wear long hair, forces school to abandon dress code policy

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of gender dysphoria that some readers may find distressing. A non-binary student will now be allowed to grow their hair, which the school had previously alleged went against its dress code. The Houston-area Magnolia Independent School District has abandoned its dress code policy after being sued by parents and the Texas chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) last October. As per the school policy, boys and non-binary students with long hair were punished. The sexist dress code was changed following a school board vote last week. The board also made its dress code policy on earrings gender-neutral, reported The Texas Tribune. The school was sued after many students, including a non-binary student, were punished for wearing long hair. A Latino 11-year-old who wore a ponytail to represent his culture was also punished by the school.
EDUCATION
UPenn Responds To Anti-Asian Comments Made By Tenured Law Professor Amy Wax

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dean of University of Pennsylvania’s law school has spoken out after a tenured professor’s anti-Asian comments. During a recent radio interview, law professor Amy Wax said the country is “better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.” Wax went on to say most Asians support Democrats and Democratic positions. The dean of UPenn’s law school, Jason Ruger, released a statement reading in part: “Like all racist generalizations, wax’s recent comments inflict harm by perpetuating stereotypes and placing differential burdens on asian students faculty and staff.” Wax’s work “addresses issues in social welfare law and policy as well as the relationship of the family, the workplace, and labor markets” according to the university’s website. There is now a petition circulating on campus to have Wax suspended. Nearly 9,000 law students have signed it.
COLLEGES
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

