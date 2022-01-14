"Why Is This Now the Priority?' Parents Baffled as Girls School Removes Gendered Language

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of gender dysphoria that some readers may find distressing. A non-binary student will now be allowed to grow their hair, which the school had previously alleged went against its dress code. The Houston-area Magnolia Independent School District has abandoned its dress code policy after being sued by parents and the Texas chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) last October. As per the school policy, boys and non-binary students with long hair were punished. The sexist dress code was changed following a school board vote last week. The board also made its dress code policy on earrings gender-neutral, reported The Texas Tribune. The school was sued after many students, including a non-binary student, were punished for wearing long hair. A Latino 11-year-old who wore a ponytail to represent his culture was also punished by the school.

