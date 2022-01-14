ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Emergency food drive set for Monday at greyhound track

By Tim Griffin
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050zna_0dlycGIB00

If you're in need of food, the Coastal Bend Food Bank is hosting an emergency drive- thru food distribution on Monday.

The event will occur from 10 a.m. until they run out. It will be held at the Greyhound Race Track, 5302 Leopard.

Those who wish to participate are asked to arrive no earlier than 9 a.m. Since this is a drive-through event, all are asked to remain in their vehicles, stay off their cell phones and to have their car trunk empty and open to facilitate the food distribution.

Pre-registration is required at this link .

And you have until Saturday to do so.

Comments / 0

Related
wvua23.com

Temporary Emergency Services hosting heater drive today

As we settle into 2022, colder temperatures are here to stay for a bit. But not everyone can keep themselves warm, so WVUA 23 is teaming up with Temporary Emergency Services to get heaters into the hands of those who need them. Today from 5 to 6:30, TES is hosting...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
downbeach.com

ACUA food drive nets 29,000 pounds of food for those who need it

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s annual Food Drive brought in more than 29,348 pounds of food for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey Southern Branch in Egg Harbor Township. Residents of Atlantic County put out bags of canned, non-perishable items with their recycling during the annual two-week drive in December for collection by ACUA’s recycling crews.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
beechgrove-athletics.com

BG JROTC Hosting Emergency Blood Drive

The American Red Cross is at a 10 year low on blood supply and the situation is critical. PLEASE consider donating blood. Beech Grove’s JROTC will be hosting the Red Cross on Friday, January 28th in the Aux gym at Beech Grove High School. Simply click on the link below and pick a time that is convenient for your schedule, if we are backed up we will move school staff to the front of the line as we know you have limited downtime.
BEECH GROVE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drive#Food Distribution#Leopard#Race Track#Charity
nbcrightnow.com

Human Food Drive

As much as we love hosting food drives here at NBC Right Now, our upcoming food drive is put on by our PETS this time around! If you want to meet some of the station pets you've seen on our channels, like Max, Gizmo and Dakotah, now is your chance.
Panhandle Post

RSVP to hold food drive in Alliance

Alliance - RSVP is having a Martin Luther King Jr. Day food drive, starting on Monday, January 17 through Friday, January 21. Food donations will be accepted at the Alliance Senior Center located at 212 Yellowstone Avenue from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. All donated items will be taken...
ALLIANCE, NE
abc57.com

Emergency blood drive in La Porte January 19

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – The American Red Cross is hosting an emergency blood drive in La Porte on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The drive will be held in the lower-level side entrance at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, located at 1001 Ridge St. Donors are...
LA PORTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
Shoshone News Press

SMC holds successful food drive

KELLOGG — Shoshone Medical Center (SMC) wrapped up 2021 with a little friendly staff competition that resulted in a truck load of food being donated to Real Life Ministries Silver Valley’s food room. SMC Marketing Coordinator Cendra Graham explained that the hospital staff was divided up into four...
newsdakota.com

Anne Carlsen Staff Compete Through Food Drive

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Anne Carlsen staff regionwide challenged each other to raise the most non-perishable food items to donate locally in December. The challenge came through the Mission in Motion Committee, a newly formed group that works to “create a culture within Anne Carlsen of participation and sense of team throughout organization as one Anne Carlsen.”
JAMESTOWN, ND
Milford LIVE News

Food Bank of Delaware to host drive-thru food pantry in each county

Volunteers load food into cars during a mobile pantry event at Dover International Speedway. (Food Bank of Delaware) The Food Bank of Delaware will host drive-thru mobile pantries in each Delaware county beginning next week. The first event is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Dover International Speedway. A food pantry originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17 at Crossroads Community ... Read More
GEORGETOWN, DE
Kankakee Daily Journal

Food pantry set for Thursday in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — The Secret Food Pantry will host its next mobile pop-up event from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday in the Bourbonnais Municipal Center parking lot at 700 Main St. NW. The pantry’s founder and organizer, MaryLu Krueger, said anyone in need can come for food as there are no residential or financial restrictions.
BOURBONNAIS, IL
KWQC

Blessing Box donation drive held Monday

Blessing Box donation drive held Monday (Part 3) The annual Blessing Box donation drive was held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the KWQC-TV6 station. Blessing Box donation drive held Monday (Part 2) Updated: 5 hours ago. The annual Blessing Box donation drive was held from 8 a.m....
DAVENPORT, IA
nny360.com

MAM hosts food drive

PHOENIX - Michael A. Maroun (MAM) Elementary School in Phoenix recently held a food drive to benefit the Erin’s Angels nonprofit organization. The overwhelming generosity of the Phoenix community was on full display yet again, as a total of 1,875 food items were donated. “I am so proud of...
CHARITIES
WRGB

Drive-thru food distribution set at Metropolitan Baptist Church

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Catholic Charities, the Regional Food Bank and other local organizations will host a drive-thru pantry at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 105 Second Street, Albany at 9:30. There will be two distribution lines: a drive-thru line and a walk-up line. Food items provided by the Regional Food...
ALBANY, NY
hudsontv.com

WNY To Hold Tuesday Food Drive

A West New York community food drive will take place on Tuesday, January 11th at 12 PM. The event will be held at the Little League field, located at 54th Street & Broadway. Food be be handed out on a first come, first serve basis. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the...
Lockhaven Express

Old Photo Update: Helping out at a food drive

Students at the former Nippenose Valley Elementary School are pictured looking over items collected during a food drive at the school located in Limestone Township, Lycoming County. Pictured, at right, is Ethan Titus. The elementary school was closed in 2014 by the Jersey Shore Area School District and is currently a retirement community, Nippenose Valley Village. We are still unsure of who the other two students are. Anyone with information is asked to contact Laura Jameson at ljameson@lockhaven.com or by calling 570-748-6791. Thank you to Ethan’s mother and Juli Dincher for providing us information.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
fox40jackson.com

JPS to host COVID-19 vaccination drive on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson Public Schools is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Monday. Executive Director of Public Engagement Sherwin Johnson says the event is open to JPS scholars, team members, and the community. According to Johnson, students and staff who received their first dosage on December 20,...
JACKSON, MS
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy