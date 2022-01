OSWEGO — Guitar virtuoso Loren Barrigar to perform at the Oswego Music Hall in place of Peter Mulvey Saturday, January 15, at 7:30 p.m. We are sorry to announce that, to protect his three-month-old son from COVID, Peter Mulvey has asked us to re-schedule his January 15th concert. We are thrilled that in his place, Loren Barrigar, internationally acclaimed guitarist and singer has agreed to perform, accompanied by special guests. Barrigar’s last three shows in the area sold out. The Peter Mulvey concert has been re-scheduled to January 14th, 2023.

