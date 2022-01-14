Union County Tournament rescheduled

West Union guard Trey Haynes and the Eagles had their Union County Tournament semifinals game against Ingomar postponed and has now since been rescheduled. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

The Union County Tournament has been rescheduled and will be played over the course of 2 1/2 weeks.

The tournament will start on Wednesday with a pair of games at Myrtle, and there will be three more games on Saturday. New Albany’s boys will play a semifinal game at home on Jan. 26, and then the finals will be played Feb. 4 at Myrtle.

The tournament was originally scheduled for this weekend, but it was postponed when the New Albany and Union County school districts went to virtual learning on Friday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.