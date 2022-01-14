ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Ghana angered by late Gabon equalizer, game ends in melee

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Ghana conceded a late goal to draw with Gabon 1-1...

Frankfort Times

No surprise this time as Egypt into last 16 at African Cup

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Egypt qualified for the knockout stage at the African Cup of Nations on Wednesday and put a stop for now to the run of surprise results that has shaken the tournament over the last few days. Egypt saw off Sudan 1-0 in their final Group...
FIFA
Frankfort Times

Video review added for CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers

MIAMI (AP) — CONCACAF will institute video review during the final two windows of World Cup qualifying starting next week. The governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean was criticized by U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter in September for its lack of Video Assistant Referees.
MLS
Frankfort Times

Terrific attack has Strasbourg in rare air in French league

As Paris Saint-Germain waits for the trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé to reach its full potential, another combination is taking the spotlight in the French league. Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo and Kevin Gameiro aren't global names but together with midfielder Adrien Thomasson — whose clinical efficiency...
SOCCER
Ghana
Soccer
Africa
FIFA
Sports
The Independent

Fifa confirm new cap on loans in bid to develop young talent

New regulations capping the number of international loans in and out at any club are set to come into force in July, Fifa has said.The new rules, drawn up with the intention of helping to develop young players, improve competitive balance and prevent the hoarding of players, were originally due to be implemented in July 2020 but were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Provided the regulations are given final approval by the Fifa Council, between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023 clubs will be limited to a maximum of eight international loan signings in and eight loaned out, dropping...
FIFA
Frankfort Times

Bergwijn nets dramatic stoppage-time double in Spurs EPL win

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Steven Bergwijn scored two goals deep into stoppage time to snatch Tottenham a dramatic 3-2 victory at Leicester in the Premier League's latest-ever comeback win on Wednesday. The Netherlands forward looked to have earned a draw for Spurs by driving home from close range in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England looking ahead despite defeat to Australia

Vitality Roses captain Serena Guthrie insisted a Quad Series loss shouldn’t mean Commonwealth Games success should be seen as a surprise party — her squad still expects themselves to earn an invitation to defend their 2018 title.England got off to a rocky start in Wednesday’s final at London’s Copper Box Arena but quickly regrouped, pulling ahead of defending champions Australia to take a two-point lead at the end of the first quarter and didn’t relinquish their advantage through the second.But the Diamonds returned to court reinvigorated after half-time, and while England found themselves with a one-point lead to end a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Mikel Arteta hits back at Arsenal critics over Tottenham postponement

Mikel Arteta has defended Arsenal’s decision to successfully apply for Sunday’s Premier League match with Tottenham to be postponed and insisted they made the request for all the right reasons.The Spaniard revealed the Gunners still have “issues” but is hopeful they will be able to host Liverpool on Thursday in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at the Emirates.Arsenal’s decision to get the north London derby postponed was met with anger by rivals Tottenham, who expressed their surprise at the fixture being rearranged.Martin Odegaard was the only known Covid-19 case in the Gunners squad but they were without a plethora...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Erik Lamela wins Puskas Award for stunning rabona goal against Arsenal

Erik Lamela’s stunning rabona goal in the north London derby against Arsenal was named the winner of the Puskas Award at the Fifa Best ceremony on Monday.Lamela’s clever finish won the Premier League goal of the season prize and beat competition from Patrick Schick and Mehdi Taremi to win Fifa goal of the year. The Argentina forward, who was then sent off in the 2-1 defeat to rivals Arsenal, joined Sevilla in the summer following nine season at Spurs. He becomes the second Spurs player to win the award in as many years after Son Heung-min won last year’s prize...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Frankfort Times

Testing times for Australian Open amid COVID-19 pandemic

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The safety protocols for COVID-19 have been a touchy subject at the Australian Open, particularly after nine-time champion Novak Djokovic was deported for failing to meet the country’s strict vaccination requirements. So Olympic champion Alexander Zverev attracted wide attention after his second-round match when...
TENNIS
Frankfort Times

Stephanie Labbe retires after winning gold with Canada

Stephanie Labbe, the goalkeeper for the Canadian women's national team that won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has announced her retirement. Labbe released an emotional video on Wednesday explaining her decision. She'll step away from the national team in April. The 35-year-old recently left her club team, Paris Saint-Germain, playing her final match in December.
SPORTS
Reuters

Spain bets on tourism recovery in spring after Omicron hiatus

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain expects tourism to bounce back in the spring after a slowdown caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and for overall visitor numbers this year to be more than two-thirds of record 2019 levels, a senior government official said. "The 2022 expectations are good,"...
EUROPE
AFP

Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

Qatar World Cup ticket sales were launched at reduced prices on Wednesday with residents and migrant workers able to attend games for just $11 as concerns persist over Covid-19. Qatari residents, including migrant labourers whose treatment has been a source of controversy for the organisers, will be able to get tickets for as little as $11.
FIFA
AFP

Minnows Comoros send Ghana crashing out of Africa Cup of Nations

Four-time champions Ghana were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations after crashing 3-2 to minnows Comoros in Group C on Tuesday in Garoua.    Morocco and Gabon drew 2-2 in Yaounde in the same group to retain first and second places respectively and qualify for the round of 16, which kicks off on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Egypt make Cup of Nations last 16 as six teams advance

Seven-time champions Egypt clinched a place in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 on Wednesday by defeating neighbours Sudan 1-0, a result which sent five other countries including Ivory Coast through as well. Nigeria finished Group D with a third successive win as they beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0, leaving runners-up Egypt to face the winners of Group E in the next round, and a potential clash with the Ivorians. Mohamed Abdelmonem's header at a corner 10 minutes before half-time in Yaounde sent the Pharaohs through and eliminated Sudan, and also saw Ivory Coast, Mali, Gambia, Malawi and Cape Verde qualify without kicking a ball. "I think Egypt deserved to win this game without any doubt given the opportunities we created and the football we played," said Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz.
FIFA

