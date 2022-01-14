ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

“Bills Elvis” is getting an assist from Buffalo artists this season

By Kaley Lynch
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CU9fP_0dlybSbS00

(WIVB) — Lockport resident John Lang is well-known among Bills Mafia as “Bills Elvis”. Lang has been dressing up as the “King of Rock” — with a Buffalo twist — for the past 30 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SatZS_0dlybSbS00
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 19: Buffalo Bills fans celebrate a touchdown in the third quarter o the game against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The enduring persona started off as a bet before a Bills-Dolphins game in 1992.

“From what I can remember, a buddy of mine bet me I couldn’t get on TV,” Lang recalled. “So I scoured my apartment and found a guitar, put “Squish the Fish” and “Go Bills”.

Lang’s wife Therese was the one who found an Elvis suit and gave Lang some fake chest hair and sideburns for the game.

He made the broadcast that day.

“Chris Berman was making fun of me on ESPN that night,” Lang said. “My whole section was having such a great time – everyone was saying “you’ve got to keep doing this”.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UbuPx_0dlybSbS00
PHOTO/@Billselvis Twitter

Lang has been a season ticket holder since then – and he’s only missed three home games since 1992.

“I’ve seen a lot – it’s been fun,” he added.

Lang’s costume is completed by his customized guitars, which always feature different designs and messages – and he’s gone through plenty over the years.

“It used to be my mother would pick them up at garage sales,” Lang added. “Over the years, people who I didn’t even know dropped them off at my house or at gas stations I frequented – I had no idea who they were or where they came from.”

This season, Lang is getting an assist from local artists to create one-of-a-kind designs.

Local college student opens unique Buffalo Bills store in Rochester: ‘No other store like it’

Austin Hinton, a Lockport-based artist and longtime family friend of the Langs, designed several guitars for Bills Elvis this season, including a Zubaz-inspired skull for the Halloween game against Miami.

“You want them to be legible from a distance, especially if the players see it,” Hinton added.

Brian Baker, an art teacher at Wilson Middle School and fellow Lockport resident, created a guitar that featured a portrait of Stefon Diggs on one side, and a not-so-flattering image of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick on the other for the Bills-Patriots Monday Night football showdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o3eIt_0dlybSbS00

“I’ve known John for a little while and thought it would be cool to get in touch with him and see if I could get my artwork out there,” Baker said.

Ashley Dusza, an art teacher at Batavia High School and a friend of the Langs’ daughter, created a guitar for the Colts game that featured Ed Oliver standing on the Colts’ logo.

“It was a really awesome opportunity, combining two of my passions,” Dusza said.

With the Bills attracting a national audience this season with games like Monday Night Football and Thanksgiving night, that’s a lot of eyes on their artwork.

Lang and his tailgate crew’s equipment was unfortunately stolen last Sunday from Highmark Stadium.

A GoFundMe was created to replace the tailgate by Saturday’s Bills-Pats playoff game – and as always, Bills Mafia pulled through.

The page has raised more than $5,000 over the $3,000 goal. Lang says the additional money will be donated to the Patricia Allen fund at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Berman
Person
Elvis
Person
Chris Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills Mafia#American Football#Wivb#Lockport#The Carolina Panthers#Espn#Bills Elvis
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career came to a close on Sunday night with the Steelers’ 42-21 loss to the Chiefs. The Steelers started out the game strong (at least defensively) before giving up 21 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter. With how the Steelers offense...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Big J.J. Watt News

Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt is officially back for Monday night’s playoff game. He was a full-go at practice this past week and will be making his return earlier than expected. It was supposed to be a bit later in the playoffs but his return is not a moment too soon.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Michael Irvin ‘First Take’ Segment Goes Viral

Stephen A. Smith made sure to make Cowboys legend Michael Irvin sad on Monday’s edition of First Take. Smith was going through the clips of sad Cowboys fans that were shown during Sunday’s game and Irvin looked upset throughout the entire segment. Based on this video, Smith couldn’t...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on the reality of Cowboys playoff loss to the 49ers

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy has had some time to analyze the Dallas Cowboys playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. After a bit of thought, the NFL analyst from NBC has come to the conclusion that it was the Cowboys’ abysmal play and not the referees that cost Dallas the game. While that should be common knowledge, it had to be verified because of Dallas’ players and fans’ stubborn insistence that they were not given a fair chance at the end of the game. Dungy stated the following on his personal Twitter account on Monday:
NFL
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy