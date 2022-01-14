Former employee sues Nuance Communications, alleging fraud

Iterative Scopes, the MIT spinout developing AI-powered software that can analyze gastrointestinal images and videos, is catching the eyes of major pharmaceutical companies, physicians and, increasingly, investors.
Employers across a range of fields were already suffering from a dearth of workers. Omicron has made it significantly worse. The National Observer CFO forum features exclusive, one-on-one interviews with chief financial officers from major U.S. companies sharing insights on front-of-mind issues facing C-suite decision makers in the coming year.
Ashkenazy has insisted that Clear Channel pay the usual $500,000 annual minimum, while Clear Channel says it owes much less because of the obstruction caused by the construction of the massive South Station air rights project.
Mass General Brigham and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have agreed to pay a combined $18.4 million settlement over allegations that the institutions fed personally identifiable information about patients to Facebook, Google and other companies.
