3 Rams selected as first-team All-Pros, only team with 2 unanimous picks

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams sent four players to the Pro Bowl this year, with at least one player representing the offense, defense and special teams. As great of an honor as that is for Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matt Gay, All-Pro selections carry even more weight.

The Associated Press announced its All-Pro teams on Friday ahead of this weekend’s playoff games and three Rams were selected: Ramsey, Kupp and Donald.

Donald and Kupp were unanimous selections, joining Jonathan Taylor, T.J. Watt and Davante Adams as the only five players to earn that distinction. Those five players were chosen as All-Pros by all 50 voters.

This is Donald’s seventh consecutive first-team All-Pro selection, adding to his already-impressive resume as a future Hall of Famer. He’s deserving of Defensive Player of the Year honors, but with T.J. Watt also being a unanimous All-Pro selection, that award is bound to come down to the wire.

Ramsey is a first-team All-Pro for the third time, and for the second straight year. He’s been a star for the Rams since being acquired by Los Angeles in 2019, playing boundary corner and nickel defender in the last two-plus years. He received the second-most votes (32) at cornerback, one vote fewer than Trevon Diggs (33) of the Cowboys.

Kupp earns All-Pro honors for the first time in his career, doing so in spectacular fashion as the league’s leader in receptions, yards and touchdown catches. Like Donald and Watt, the race for Offensive Player of the Year will be a dead heat between Kupp and Taylor.

Matt Gay and Johnny Hekker were the only other Rams players to receive votes for All-Pro, earning one vote each.

Divisional playoff preview: How the Rams can beat the Buccaneers

You’d be hard-pressed to find a time this season when Rams head coach Sean McVay was happier than he was after his team’s 34-24 Week 3 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. The Rams had traded Jared Goff, two first-round picks, and a third-round pick to the Lions for Matthew Stafford, and this was one instance in which Stafford’s plus-level attributes showed up en masse. McVay had grown tired of Goff hitting his head on his own ceiling, but with Stafford, the Rams had nothing but blue sky, as he completed 27 of 38 passes for 343 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 134.0.
