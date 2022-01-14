Meet Diamonds and Whiskey

Michael Ray‘s song “Whiskey And Rain” from his Higher Education EP is sitting at number-two on the Billboard country airplay chart. Michael shares the story behind the track, and explains why the success of “Whiskey And Rain” has meant something special to him, “Man, this song has been incredible. To see the journey of this song, you know we cut this ‘Whiskey And Rain’ during COVID, I cut the vocals in a closet of my tour manager’s house and all the all the musicians were in different home studios, so to see this song go from recorded that way, to released during COVID when we weren’t playing shows – weren’t getting out, to see it climb all the way up to the top of the charts and to see the fans embrace it…to see country radio embrace it, you know it’s been incredible man.”

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO