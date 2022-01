Avalanche price analysis is bearish today. Strong resistance present at $114. Avalanche trades for $86 as of now. Today’s Avalanche price analysis shows signs of a bullish trend gaining momentum. AVAX/USD is currently trading at $86, down 3.31% in the past 24 hours, with a volume of $545,555,963. The market capped yesterday on an upwards momentum and is opening today with bearish signs adding to yesterday’s hike above the $85 mark. In addition, the volatility increases, giving the bears more opportunity to strengthen their hold.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO