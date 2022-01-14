Remembering Bob Saget, honoring Betty White and when to stop saying 'Happy New Year'

In the Kitchen with Alessi

Our home chef, Tawanna Devine, cooks a special recipe for our vegetarian viewers!

Our home chef, Tawanna Devine, cooks a special recipe for our vegetarian viewers! Devine stopped by Pete's in Willowbrook to pick up ingredients to make a vegetarian lasagna. Devine is an Englewood native. After losing her husband several years ago, Devine set out on a quest to find a new career and found a passion for cooking! Now Devine is a celebrity chef whose clients include Martin Lawrence, Ice Cube and Roy Ayers. On January 30th, Devine will be hosting a Senior Resource Fair at South Loop Hotel to feed seniors in need.

1 jar Tomato sauce

1 can Tomato paste

1 jar Sundries tomatoes

Olive oil

2 Eggs

Basil (fresh)

Oregano

Salt

Pepper

Crushed red peppers flakes

1 jar of crushed garlic ( fresh)

Parsley (fresh)

1 Red onion

Bell peppers (green, red) 2 each

3 cups of spinach(fresh)

2 cups of artichoke

2 Bushels of asparagus

A stick of butter

1 can of chopped tomatoes

Preparation (Pre-heat oven to 350 F)

1. Heat olive oil over medium heat in a pan large enough to house all of your veggies. Add all of your vegetables to the pan. Reduce your heat. (Tip, sauté your garlic and onions on a low heat until almost caramelized. Then add the other vegetables on a low heat until all of the moisture is gone.)cool down and out to the side

2. Cook pasta as directed on the package. Enough for a large pan or 2 small pans.

3. Mix Ricotta cheese, Parmesan, eggs, salt and pepper, basil, parsley, chopped spinach, mix thoroughly until it has been well combined.

4. Coat your (13x9 pan ) with olive oil or cooking spray. Spread a thin layer of sauce on the bottom of the dish. Then make 4 full layers of Noodles, veggies, ricotta mix, sauce and shredded mozzarella cheese,

In that order. Topping in 3 areas 1/4 cup each of Colby cheese.

5. Drizzle 1/4 cup of olive oil over the top of the dish before baking it in 350 F oven for 35 minutes

Let it cool for 15-20 minutes before cutting and serving. I suggest a salad with strong greens and a sweet Raspberry vinaigrette, with summer cherry tomatoes.

You can find Alessi products by visiting their website

Val's Cheat Day

Calories don't count on Val's Cheat Day! This week Val visits Bureau Pizza Company in the South Loop.

Calories don't count on Val's Cheat Day! This week Val visits Bureau Pizza Company in the South Loop. Bureau Pizza opened during the pandemic, last year. The new Chicago pizza place was created by the owner of the Bureau Bar and Restaurant, Kenny Johnson, after tasting a pizza one of his chefs, Will Arevalo, made from scratch. Arevalo is now the head chef at Bureau Pizza Company.

"It's like a dream come true," Arevalo said.

During her visit, Val tried pizza, mozzarella sticks, wings, and one of the most famous items on Bureau Pizza's menu, the "Big Meat" Calzone. The "Big Meat" Calzone includes bacon, sausage, pepperoni, ground beef, Italian beef and fresh mozzarella.

Day of Service

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday and several local organizations are using this as a "Day of Service" to help communities across the Chicagoland area.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday and several local organizations are using this as a "Day of Service" to help communities across the Chicagoland area. This year, Ryan and Val are teaming up with Convoy of Hope to volunteer their time and services.

The following locations will be feeding families and providing various resources to their communities. All are open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Harold Chicken Shack #88 (Progressive Baptist Church)

124 E 35th St, Chicago, IL 60616

Free wings and fries included - 11a-3pm

Ralph Ellison High School - 10 a.m.

1817 W. 80th Street, Chicago IL 60620

Joplin Elementary - 10 a.m.

7931 S. Honore, Chicago, IL 60620

Sadlowski Elementary - 11 a.m.

3930 East 105th Street, Chicago, IL 60617

Compassion Baptist Church - 11 a.m.

2650 E. 95th Street, Chicago, IL 60617

In addition, Cradles to Crayons is on a mission to provide children, from birth to age 12, living in low-income or homeless situations with the essentials they need to thrive - at home, at school, and at play. They provide these items, free of charge, by connecting and engaging communities. They will be celebrating MLK Day with a volunteer day at The Giving Factory (4141 W. George St., Chicago). Folks will be sorting through donations for quality, creating outfit packs for kids, packing orders, and more.

This MLK Day Collection Drive is Cradles to Crayons biggest collection effort of the year, with 38 donation drop-off locations across the city and suburbs. Community members are encouraged to donate high-quality children's items. Find one nearest you at www.cradlestocrayons.org/chicago/mlk2022

Most-needed items:

Winter coats

Winter boots

Warm clothing

Pajamas

You Matter 2 was founded by Destiny Watson in 2014 at the age of 16. You Matter 2 is a nonprofit organization that provides South Suburban youth and families with opportunities to develop leaders and engage communities. They work with 6th-12th grade students to help them with youth development and organize community initiatives. On Monday, they will be making lunches for South Suburban PADS, who works to prevent and end homelessness, as well as making tie blankets for Project Kennedy, who supports cancer patients and their families. The project is taking place from 10 AM - 12 PM at Heather Hill Elementary in Flossmoor.

For more info on Monday's events, visit the You Matter 2 webiste or email info@youmatter2.org

Spend or Save?

Richard Roeper breaks down which movies are worth spending on to watch and which ones you can save.

Richard Roeper breaks down which movies are worth spending on to watch and which ones you can save.

"Scream" - SPEND

Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courtney Cox return in a story set a quarter-century from the original release.

"My Mom, My Dad" - SPEND

Your Mom, My Dad is a reality dating show with a twist. A group of young adults nominate their divorced parents to live in a house for a second shot at love.

"Somebody Somewhere" - SPEND

Filmed entirely in the Chicago suburbs, "Somebody Somewhere" is an HBO series about a woman returning to Kansas and dealing with a mid-life crisis.

"Shattered" - SPEND

"Shattered" is a "Fatal Attraction" meets "Misery" type of thriller, starring Shameless actor, Cameron Monaghan.