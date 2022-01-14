ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Sit, beg: BrewBakers Barkery offers Memphis-made treats for your dog

By Susan Ellis
Memphis Business Journal
Memphis Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BrewBaker's Barkery sells dog treats in such Memphis-centric flavors as...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Memphis Business Journal

Quintessential Sweets expanding Downtown

Quintessential Sweets opened at 2811 Bartlett Blvd. in 2015, but its origins date to a push cart that owners Christopher and Cassandra Gray had at Wolfchase Galleria, starting in 2013. The shop specializes in all things sweet: flavored snows, funnel cakes, Rice Krispies treats, deep-fried Twinkies, chocolate-covered Oreos, and ice...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Business Journal

Memphis Business Journal

Memphis, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

The Memphis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/memphis

Comments / 0

Community Policy