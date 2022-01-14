ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dave Chappelle didn’t text Bob Saget back and regrets it

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife is short and Dave Chappelle has been reminded of that with the death of his friend and fellow comedian, Bob Saget. In a video posted on TMZ Friday, Chappelle talks about the loss. According to the site, Chappelle was...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

John Stamos, Dave Coulier ‘broken’ over Bob Saget’s death

John Stamos and Dave Coulier tweeted that they were “broken” after learning that their former “Full House” co-star Bob Saget was found dead on Sunday. “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” Stamos, 58, tweeted Sunday evening. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

How I Met Your Father Premiere Pays Tribute to HIMYM Narrator Bob Saget

Tuesday’s How I Met Your Father premiere tips its hat to Kim Cattrall’s predecessor. The first episode of the How I Met Your Mother sequel series concludes with a title card in honor of the late Bob Saget, who died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. Saget for HIMYM‘s entire nine-season run provided the voice of Future Ted Mosby, who famously framed the CBS sitcom by telling his kids, from off-camera, about how he wanted to get back together with Aunt Robin how he met their late mother, Tracey. Josh Radnor, who starred as present-day Ted, previously paid tribute to Saget,...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
thenerdstash.com

Candace Cameron Bure and Dave Coulier Pay Tribute to Bob Saget

Bob Saget, best known as Danny Tanner on Full House TV series, passed away on Sunday night at the age of 65. The loss was a shock to both fans and peers from around the globe. Many fans and co-workers shared their condolences and paid tribute to Bob Saget. Among them were Candace Cameron Bure and Dave Coulier, Saget’s longtime co-stars in Full House.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Bob Saget laid to rest at private funeral attended by 'Full House' co-stars, Dave Chappelle and more

Family members and friends remembered Bob Saget at a private funeral on Friday in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, his Full House co-stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Dave Coulier and Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen were there, as were comedians Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jimmy Kimmel, Kathy Griffin and Jeff Ross. In all, the outlet estimated that 300 people attended the service at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries, with Stamos, Coulier and Ross serving as pallbearers. They were joined by musician John Mayer, TV legend Norman Lear, producer Judd Apatow and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Dave Chappelle
NBC Philadelphia

Dirty Jokes and a Temple Grad: What You Didn't Know About Bob Saget

Comedian Bob Saget was found dead Sunday inside a hotel room in Orlando, Florida. Police said there was no foul play or drug use suspected in his death. He was 65. Saget’s acting career spanned decades on both the big and small screens, but he was most known for his role as Danny Tanner on the hit television show “Full House” and host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mendocinobeacon.com

Bob Saget

You will be remembered for making television funny. I am so very sorry to hear about your passing away your were a wonderful actor and a wonderful comedian. So sorry to your wife and entire family and your cohosts of full/fuller house also on your passing away. May you rest...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Hollywood#Tmz#Cable News Network Inc
HuffingtonPost

Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Reveals Sweet Text Before Performance

Comedian Bob Saget’s daughter Aubrey Saget revealed a heartwarming text her father sent before his shocking death. The note appeared to reference an immediate gig, though it wasn’t clear if it was sent in advance of the “Full House” star’s last performance. Bob Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room Sunday after he performed a standup set in Jacksonville on Saturday night.
CELEBRITIES
stljewishlight.org

Bob Saget, the Jewish dad who didn’t play one on TV

“This story was originally published on Jan. 9 by the Forward. Sign up here to get the latest stories from the Forward delivered to you each morning.”. Children of the ‘90s discovered Bob Saget in phases – he was one of the rare comedy acts that aged with you, while never quite maturing.
CELEBRITIES
uticaphoenix.net

Dave Coulier remembers meeting Bob Saget at 18, shares amazing

Dave Coulier is sharing another emotional tribute to Bob Saget. Coulier, who rose to fame alongside Saget on the ABC sitcom “Full House” in 1987, actually met the late actor years before when the two were struggling stand-up comedians. Coulier, 62, honored his friendship with Saget, who was...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Speaks Out After Emotional Funeral With Sweet Tribute: ‘I Have No Regrets’

Remembering her love. Kelly Rizzo spoke out for the first time since Bob Saget‘s funeral, and she remembered her late husband with a heartfelt tribute. “My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time,” the 42-year-old shared via Instagram on Saturday, January 15. “But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Dave Coulier Posts Loving Throwback Photos of 'Brother' Bob Saget in Wake of Death at 65

Full House star Dave Coulier shared a collection of never-before-seen photos from his early days as a standup comic with co-star Bob Saget on Thursday. Coulier, 62, has shared several tributes to Saget, who died on Jan. 9 at 65. Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo thanked Coulier for the kind words and recalled how the comedian said Coulier made him laugh harder than anyone.
CELEBRITIES
kion546.com

Bob Saget’s final podcast episode will make you miss him even more

Bob Saget left us a lovely gift. The final episode of his podcast “Bob Saget’s Here For You” was released this week and it is, of course, bittersweet. It opens with Saget’s friend and fellow stand-up comedian Bill Burr giving an intro, which Burr called an “honor.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy