NCDA&CS accepting applications for the 2022 Specialty Crops Block Grant Program

By Press Release
 5 days ago
RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is accepting grant applications for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Nonprofits and government agencies wishing to apply have until March 4 at noon.

Applicants can submit a draft application for staff review by Jan. 26 to gain feedback on their grant proposals. A pdf of the draft application should be sent to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program aims to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the marketplace. It is managed by the department, through funding by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“In 2021, we awarded $2.9 million for 16 projects across the state, which included one-time funds of $1.6 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. We anticipate $1.2 million in funding this year,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “The success and growth of specialty crops are important as North Carolina agriculture continues to diversify and as the industry inches closer to the $100 billion mark in economic impact.”

The department will accept grant requests up to $200,000 from nonprofit organizations, academia, commodity associations, state and local government agencies, colleges and universities. Grants are not available for projects that directly benefit or provide a profit to a single organization, institution or individual. The application deadline is noon on March 4.

Eligible projects must involve fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, culinary herbs and spices, medicinal plants, nursery, floriculture or horticulture crops.

For grant guidelines and an application, go to www.ncspecialtycrops.com. For questions, contact Jenni Keith at 919-707-3158 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

