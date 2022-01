BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are searching for suspects after a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was assaulted Thursday in Battle Creek. Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Illinois Street. The carrier had been delivering mail when a teenage boy approached from behind and punched the carrier in the back of the head. The carrier tried to defend himself as the teen continued to punch him, police say.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO