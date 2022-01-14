Displaying items by tag: Specialty Crop Block Grant

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

NCDA&CS accepting applications for the 2022 Specialty Crops Block Grant Program

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is accepting grant applications for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Nonprofits and government agencies wishing to apply have until March 4 at noon.

Wednesday, 11 December 2019 12:42

NCDA&CS announces specialty crop block grant recipients

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services recently announced recipients of over $1.3 million in funding from the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. The funding will be used for projects that enhance the quality of specialty crops grown in North Carolina.

