CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Fire officials say they were able to quickly get a fire under control on Saturday following a serious accident. According to Clarendon County Fire Rescue, firefighters responded just before 6:45 a.m. on Saturday to the crash on Greeleyville Highway. They arrived to find a semi-truck on its side and a car that was already burning heavily.

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO