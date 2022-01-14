Can harsh U.S. economic sanctions deter Russia from invading Ukraine?

The United States and its allies Thursday warned Moscow of grave consequences if "any" of the tens of thousands of troops massed on the border were to cross the border into Ukraine. Following talks with Germany, France and Britain, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underlined that Russia "cannot match" Western power's resoluteness. In a show of that unity, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, speaking alongside Blinken, said the West would not shy away from taking action even if that included measures that "could have economic consequences for ourselves". Separately in London, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russia marching on Ukraine "on any scale whatever... would be a disaster not just for Ukraine but for Russia".

POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO