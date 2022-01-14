ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

FCSO SWAT detains convicted felon responsible for manufacturing weapons

By Sierra Hunter
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
Fredrick County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team successfully executed two residential search and seizure warrants Thursday, Jan.13, on the 12400 block of Lee Hill Drive and the 4900 block of Linganore Woods Drive.

The search is in relation to an ongoing Howard County Police investigation concerning the manufacturing and distribution of homemade firearms by convicted felon Joshua Shay O’Neal.

O’Neal, 25, has prior felony convictions for armed robbery and first-degree assault from an incident back in July of 2017. As a result, O’Neal is prohibited from firearm possession. SWAT members detained O’Neal without incident at the Linganore Woods Drive residence.

An FCSO detective transported O’Neal to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center where his charges now include possession of a firearm with a felony conviction and illegal possession of ammunition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-000571

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

