NBA

Mario Chalmers: Signs G League contract

 5 days ago

Chalmers signed a G League contract with the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Friday, Sam...

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: “I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He’s Gone In The Opposite Direction.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Shed Salary, Acquire Bol Bol In 3-Team Trade With Nuggets And Spurs

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are taking a flyer on injured center Bol Bol while also getting closer to avoiding the luxury tax. The Celtics have reportedly reached a three-team deal with the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets that will bring Bol and PJ Dozier to Boston. In the deal, which was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski late Tuesday night, Boston is sending Juancho Hernangomez to San Antonio while Denver is receiving Bryn Forbes from the Spurs. Hernangomez was barely playing for the Celtics, so the move is mostly to shed his nearly $7 million salary to help Boston...
NBA
Mario Chalmers
ESPN

Splash Brothers Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Pistons

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Klay Thompson found his shooting stroke and Warriors fans roared at every chance. Just like the old days. Thompson had 21 points, reigning scoring champ Stephen Curry added 18 and Golden State returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 on Tuesday night.
NBA
True Blue LA

Report: Dodgers sign RHP Kosuke Matsuda to minor-league contract

Shortly after the Dodgers signed 30 players during the international signing period, they’ve made another move. According to Jack Harris of The LA Times, the Dodgers have signed Japanese right-handed pitcher Kosuke Matsuda to a minor-league contract. According to the tweet, Matsuda is a 23-year-old right-handed pitcher who has...
MLB
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Ben Simmons News

Several months into the 2021-22 NBA season, Ben Simmons remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and hasn’t played a single minute. According to a new report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, he might not suit up at all this season. “I think the sense is, if it takes the entire season to trade him, if it takes all year for the Sixers to find a trade that’s acceptable for them, he’s prepared for that,” Shelburne said on ESPN’s NBA Today.
NBA
CBS Sports

Coach K's farewell tour: Florida State hands Duke OT loss in Mike Krzyzewski's final game at Tucker Center

Florida State honored Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski before the Seminoles hosted the No. 6 Blue Devils on Tuesday night by announcing a donation to the Emily K Center, a philanthropic organization near the Duke campus named in honor of Krzyzewski's mother. The Seminoles' fans also gave him a standing ovation as he prepared to coach his final game at the Donald L. Tucker Center as Duke's head coach.
FLORIDA STATE

