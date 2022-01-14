Mario Chalmers: Signs G League contract

LeBron James and Magic Johnson engaged in a bit of an indirect back-and-forth on Twitter over the weekend. Following the Los Angeles Lakers blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, the Hall of Fame point guard sent out a critical tweet calling out the Lakers’ effort. Less than...
The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are taking a flyer on injured center Bol Bol while also getting closer to avoiding the luxury tax. The Celtics have reportedly reached a three-team deal with the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets that will bring Bol and PJ Dozier to Boston.
In the deal, which was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski late Tuesday night, Boston is sending Juancho Hernangomez to San Antonio while Denver is receiving Bryn Forbes from the Spurs. Hernangomez was barely playing for the Celtics, so the move is mostly to shed his nearly $7 million salary to help Boston...
SAN FRANCISCO -- — Klay Thompson found his shooting stroke and Warriors fans roared at every chance. Just like the old days. Thompson had 21 points, reigning scoring champ Stephen Curry added 18 and Golden State returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 on Tuesday night.
Shortly after the Dodgers signed 30 players during the international signing period, they’ve made another move. According to Jack Harris of The LA Times, the Dodgers have signed Japanese right-handed pitcher Kosuke Matsuda to a minor-league contract. According to the tweet, Matsuda is a 23-year-old right-handed pitcher who has...
Several months into the 2021-22 NBA season, Ben Simmons remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and hasn’t played a single minute. According to a new report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, he might not suit up at all this season. “I think the sense is, if it takes the entire season to trade him, if it takes all year for the Sixers to find a trade that’s acceptable for them, he’s prepared for that,” Shelburne said on ESPN’s NBA Today.
Florida State honored Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski before the Seminoles hosted the No. 6 Blue Devils on Tuesday night by announcing a donation to the Emily K Center, a philanthropic organization near the Duke campus named in honor of Krzyzewski's mother. The Seminoles' fans also gave him a standing ovation as he prepared to coach his final game at the Donald L. Tucker Center as Duke's head coach.
Travis Kelce further enhanced his case for the Hall of Fame with his historic performance Sunday night. Kelce became the first tight end in NFL history to have 100 receiving yards in a game, catch a touchdown pass, and throw a touchdown pass in a game. Of course, Kelce accomplished...
