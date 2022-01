Burgerville CEO Jill Taylor is stepping down after five years as the company’s top executive and more than 20 years with the fast-food chain. Taylor will depart the company at the end of the month to return to the helm of her family organization, The Taylor Group, a coaching and leadership training company. The Vancouver-based fast food chain said it would name an interim CEO in the near future.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO