Omicron is overwhelming emergency rooms and hospitals across the country. Over the past week, an average of 20,269 people per day were newly hospitalized with COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is the highest number of the COVID-19 pandemic so far. And it means that people who need to go to the hospital for non-COVID reasons are going to face massive delays, and some may even be turned away. So now is just about the worst time for your child to break into your medicine cabinet, run their head into a table, or stick a finger in an electrical outlet.

