‘Young Sheldon’ Continues Primetime Winning Streak, ‘Ghosts’ Tops ‘Law & Order: SVU’

By Alexandra Del Rosario
 5 days ago
CBS had yet another exciting Thursday as Young Sheldon nabbed its latest primetime win.

Once again sitting comfortably at the top of Thursday primetime, the CBS prequel series earned a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 7.41 million viewers, per fast affiliates. Young Sheldon ‘s latest was up from last week’s return in audience and stayed steady in demo rating. Just like last week, Young Sheldon bested The Blacklist, Women of the Movement, Joe Millionaire and Walker.

Ghosts (0.6, 6.27M) returned nearing season-high viewership. While the new CBS comedy bested Law & Order: SVU (0.6, 4.10M) in viewers, the two titles tied in demo rating, as they did the previous week. Also part of CBS’ comedy slate were United States of Al (0.5, 5.34M) and B Positive (0.5, 4.79M). The first was stable while the other ticked up slightly in the demo.

Joe Millionaire (0.3, 1.60M) and Call Me Kat (0. 3, 1.52M) were both Fox’s highest-rated programs. However, the two titles and newcomer Pivoting were all down from their premieres.

Both of ABC’s titles, Women of The Movement and Let The World See , earned 0.4 demo ratings. They were both stable from their debuts last week.

Over at NBC, The Blacklist (0.4, 3.28M), Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime (0.5, 3.17M) were stable.

For The CW, the latest installment of Walker (0.1, 0.99M) marked the series’ second-most watched episode of the season.

Deadline

Elizabeth Mitchell Joins CBS’ ‘FBI: International’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Lost alumna Elizabeth Mitchell is set to recur on CBS’ freshman drama series FBI: International in a key role. From executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI: International follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team, led by Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank). Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, relying on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Mitchell, who will first appear in a February episode, will play...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Bull’ To End With Season 6 On CBS

The current sixth season of CBS’ legal drama Bull will be its last. The series’ star Michael Weatherly just made the announcement on Twitter. There are 12 remaining episodes, with the Season 6 — and series — finale expected to air in May. The end of Bull was confirmed by CBS. “For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television,” the network said in a statement. “We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

CBS Comedy Slate Returns & Rises With ‘Young Sheldon’ Winning Thursday Demo & Viewers

Class is back in session as CBS’ Young Sheldon returned to the top of Thursday’s primetime broadcast ratings, besting a couple of premieres and mainstays. Returning from the holiday break into the new year, CBS’ entire comedy slate rose from previous episodes. Young Sheldon earned a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 7.20 million viewers, up in both counts in early Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers from its last episode in December (0.6, 6.79M). In the fall, Young Sheldon would typically be the best-performing non-sport program as Fox would win the night with Thursday Night Football. However, Fox opted instead this week...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

How Shemar Moore's S.W.A.T. Did In The Ratings With Move To CBS Sunday Nights

With the crime drama S.W.A.T. having faced dwindling ratings issues with its fourth season on CBS, the network made a calculated move in shifting the Shemar Moore series from its Wednesday-night home to Fridays to fill the void left by MacGyver's untimely cancellation in early 2021. That shift was seemingly just the attention bump that S.W.A.T. needed, too, as it fared quite well as the lead-in for Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods. But the first weekend of 2022 saw another scheduling change, with its big midseason premiere debuting on Sunday, January 2, marking its new primetime home for the near future. But was it actually a good move?
TV SERIES
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Star Exits as CBS Orders Season 2

CSI: Vegas, the successor to the original CSI series, earned a second season order on Dec. 15. However, one star is not returning for the next batch of episodes. William Petersen is out, meaning Gil Grissom will not be in Season 2. Grissom will remain as an executive producer, but not as an actor. The news came just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TV SERIES
Popculture

Classic ABC Show Switches to NBC for Reboot

A revival of Life Goes On is in development, but not at ABC. According to a report by TV Line, NBC has ordered a pilot for a reboot of the 1980s TV show. If it goes to series, it will join a long list of shows shuffling between networks in their second lives.
TV SERIES
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
TVLine

Midseason Ratings Report Card: CBS' Best and Worst Performing Shows

Now that your broadcast-TV favorites are on holiday break, TVLine is looking at how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far in the 2021-22 TV season — starting with well-watched CBS. Listed below is the average DEMO RATING for each CBS series (including Live+7 DVR playback, since the networks do take that metric into consideration at renewal/cancellation time). Alongside that is the TOTAL AUDIENCE for each program, as well as any noteworthy PERFORMANCE NOTES. Each program’s RANK represents what is perhaps the most critical measure — how it is faring in the coveted 18-49 demo compared to other shows on CBS, since come...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

After Olivia Benson’s Son Comes Out On Law And Order: SVU, The Young Star Reflects On Filming The Episode With Mariska Hargitay

Spoilers ahead for Law & Order: SVU Season 23, Episode 11 “Burning With Rage Forever.”. The latest twist-filled episode of long-running series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit was about more than just Olivia Benson's team tracking down a perp. During this special installment, Captain Benson’s 8-year-old son, Noah (Ryan Buggle), came out to her as bisexual. And now the young actor is reflecting on the important episode and working on it with his on-screen mother, Mariska Hargitay.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

What Law And Order: SVU's Shocking Twist For Benson Could Mean For The Rest Of Season 23

Spoilers ahead for the midseason premiere of Law & Order: SVU Season 23, called “Silent Night, Hateful Night.”. Law & Order: SVU kicked off the new year with a holiday episode that was anything but merry and bright, and the midseason premiere ended on a shocking twist for Olivia Benson. Although she and the rest of the cops working the hate crimes case did save the day and stop the worst from happening, Benson had to take some drastic action, and it could well continue to affect Season 23 in 2022. She killed a man in public to stop the situation from going from bad to so very much worse.
TV SERIES
PIX11

‘Law & Order: SVU’ star Ryan Buggle talks big upcoming episode

Young actor Ryan Buggle most definitely has a “Law and Order” degree after playing Olivia Benson’s son Noah on “SVU” since he was just 7 years old. Now nearly 12, Buggle has certainly grown up since he joined the longtime series. The young star has a big episode coming up this Thursday, Jan. 13, and […]
TV SERIES
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU Sneak Peek: Watch Declan Murphy's First Scene With Rollins & Co. in Winter Premiere

If you’re wondering how things will go when Law & Order: SVU‘s Det. Amanda Rollins comes face-to-face with Capt. Declan Murphy after all this time… have we got a sneak peek for you. The procedural’s winter premiere, airing Thursday at 9/8c (NBC), heralds the return of Donal Logue as Murphy. In Seasons 15-17, Murphy was an undercover officer who became romantically involved with Kelli Giddish’s Rollins; though they didn’t last as a couple, he is the father of Rollins’ elder daughter, Jesse. In the exclusive clip above, Rollins, Benson and Fin are brought into the fold by Chief McGrath, who announces that SVU...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 11 promo: Courtroom chaos

Tomorrow night’s Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 11 is going to be all sorts of intense, especially sense the courtroom could be even more chaotic than usual. What’s at the center of “Burning with Rage Forever”? In a word, rage. This is going to be an episode revolving largely around Olivia Benson taking on the complicated case of a predator who finds himself beaten and attacked as an act of revenge. Does someone behind such heinous acts deserve justice? These are questions that both Benson and Carisi seem to be wrestling with. There’s fulfilling the job description, but then there are all of the moral complications associated. When it comes to exploring ethics and philosophy, this is an episode that could dive head-first into all of this.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Law & Order: SVU, Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, January 6?

After a holiday hiatus, is Law & Order: SVU new tonight over at NBC? Do we have some good news to pass along on Organized Crime?. Luckily, today is your lucky day! Both of these shows are going to be airing new episodes starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and when it comes to the former show, we’re heading back in time! You will see what the SVU team were dealing with at the start of the holiday season, and beyond just that, the return of a familiar face in Donal Logue as Declan. He’s a character who has a personal history with all of the characters, but most notable one Amanda Rollins. That’s going to make a big part of the story tonight deeply personal, given that he fathered a child with her several years back; soon after that, he was sent off on an undercover mission.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox Boss on ‘Monarch’ Move, Mayim Bialik’s ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Call Me Kat’ Double Duty

Fox removed the centerpiece of its midseason schedule from its airwaves last week, making a surprise decision to move its drama series Monarch to the fall. The high-profile show set in the world of country music stars Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel and Trace Adkins, and it was scheduled to get a huge lead-in airing after NFL’s NFC championship game on Jan. 30. The reason? COVID. As Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn tells it, the series hasn’t experienced any major outbreaks or had to stop production due to the coronavirus, but the possibility that it could happen wasn’t enough to risk having...
TV SERIES
Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

