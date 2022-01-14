‘Young Sheldon’ Continues Primetime Winning Streak, ‘Ghosts’ Tops ‘Law & Order: SVU’

CBS had yet another exciting Thursday as Young Sheldon nabbed its latest primetime win.

Once again sitting comfortably at the top of Thursday primetime, the CBS prequel series earned a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 7.41 million viewers, per fast affiliates. Young Sheldon ‘s latest was up from last week’s return in audience and stayed steady in demo rating. Just like last week, Young Sheldon bested The Blacklist, Women of the Movement, Joe Millionaire and Walker.

Ghosts (0.6, 6.27M) returned nearing season-high viewership. While the new CBS comedy bested Law & Order: SVU (0.6, 4.10M) in viewers, the two titles tied in demo rating, as they did the previous week. Also part of CBS’ comedy slate were United States of Al (0.5, 5.34M) and B Positive (0.5, 4.79M). The first was stable while the other ticked up slightly in the demo.

Joe Millionaire (0.3, 1.60M) and Call Me Kat (0. 3, 1.52M) were both Fox’s highest-rated programs. However, the two titles and newcomer Pivoting were all down from their premieres.

Both of ABC’s titles, Women of The Movement and Let The World See , earned 0.4 demo ratings. They were both stable from their debuts last week.

Over at NBC, The Blacklist (0.4, 3.28M), Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime (0.5, 3.17M) were stable.

For The CW, the latest installment of Walker (0.1, 0.99M) marked the series’ second-most watched episode of the season.