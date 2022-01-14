Poyer, Hyde named to the AP All-Pro team

Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde have both been named to an AP All-Pro team. Poyer was named to the first-team while Hyde is in the second-team.

Poyer is the first Bills safety to be named an AP first-team since Henry Jones 1992.

For Hyde this is his second All-Pro appearance. His first came in 2017, also second-team, where he was also named to the Pro-Bowl. For Poyer, this is his first in season recognition.

Poyer finished the regular season with 5 interceptions, 3 sacks and was second on the Bills in tackles with 91. For Hyde, he finished the regular season with 1 sack, also 5 interceptions and was fifth on the Bills in tackles with 74.