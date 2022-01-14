ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Athletics finalize coaching staff under new manager Mark Kotsay

By Anthony Franco
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRelQ_0dlyYOHJ00
Mark Kotsay Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

A few weeks after naming Mark Kotsay manager, the A’s announced their 2022 coaching staff Friday afternoon. As previously reported, former Tigers and Angels skipper Brad Ausmus steps in as Kotsay’s bench coach. Meanwhile, last season’s hitting coach — Darren Bush — transitions to third base/run prevention coach. Third base coach had belonged to Kotsay before he was promoted to succeed Bob Melvin in the manager’s office.

Replacing Bush as the top hitting instructor is Tommy Everidge, who’s been promoted from the same role at Triple-A Las Vegas. It’ll be the first big-league coaching job for the 38-year-old, who briefly appeared in the big leagues with the A’s back in 2009. He spent the bulk of the last decade coaching his way up the Oakland system.

Pairing with Everidge is Chris Cron, who’ll join the staff as assistant hitting coach. The father of Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron, Chris Cron logged some big-league time in the early 1990’s and joins the A’s after a long run working with prospects in the Diamondbacks system. Previous assistant hitting coach Eric Martins will slide over to first base coach, with Mike Aldrete vacating that post to serve as quality control coach.

The pitching instruction tandem will remain in place. Pitching coach Scott Emerson is back for his fifth full season in the role. Marcus Jensen, who (along with Bush) drew some consideration in the A’s managerial search this winter, returns to last season’s position as bullpen coach.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Why haven't the Braves paid Freddie Freeman?

Though the consensus across the industry remains that Braves franchise cornerstone Freddie Freeman will ultimately end up back in Atlanta, few expected Freeman to reach 2021 Opening Day — let alone the long-inevitable lockout — without a deal to keep the face of the franchise with the only club he’s ever known well into the backside of his career. Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos is notorious for playing his cards as close to the vest as any GM in the game, but it would at least appear that the chances of Freeman joining friend, mentor and recent MLBTR chatee Chipper Jones in spending the entirety of a Hall of Fame-caliber career in Atlanta have reached an all-time low.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

The 20 best remaining free agents

The expiration of the collective bargaining agreement brought about a November flurry of free-agent signings well beyond anything we’ve seen before. We published our Top 50 MLB Free Agents list on Nov. 8, and at this point 20 players from that list remain unsigned. Let’s take a look at who will still be out there when the lockout ends.
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

Examining potential fits for Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber

As comparable bat-first players, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber were the topic of a free agent faceoff post by Darragh McDonald last week. Back on Nov. 8, MLBTR projected a five-year, $115M contract for Castellanos (who also requires draft pick compensation) and a four-year, $70M deal for Schwarber. We debated...
MLB
FanSided

Former Astros World Series Pitcher Retires

Former Astros 2017 World Series pitcher, Francisco Liriano, retires. Following a few weeks after the retirement of Cameron Maybin, another 2017 Houston Astros World Series contributor retires. This time, it is one of the hurlers, as Robert Murray of FanSided reports that Francisco Liriano is retiring. Liriano came to Houston...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Ausmus
Person
Mark Kotsay
Person
Scott Emerson
Person
Chris Cron
Person
Darren Bush
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Marcus Jensen
ClutchPoints

Braves legend Greg Maddux reveals the shocking reason why deal with Yankees fell through in 1992

The New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves dominated the baseball world in the 1990s, as they were the two most successful franchises of the decade. Of course, the Yankees dynasty of the 90s was known for their homegrown core of players, such as Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera. The Braves dominated the National League thanks to one of the best starting pitching rotations that baseball fans will ever see, featuring Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz, though they were defeated by New York twice in the World Series. But, what if someone like Maddux, perhaps the best pitcher of his era, was on the Yankees instead? According to Maddux himself, he almost joined the Yankees in 1992 but the deal fell through for a shocking reason. Appearing on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast, Maddux revealed the shocking reason why his deal fell through with the Yankees.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: A Freddie Freeman contract to beat out Yankees, Dodgers

The Braves know exactly what they have to offer Freddie Freeman to take him off the free agent market — they’re just unwilling to go there for now. The pressure on the Braves from Freeman’s camp has been growing all offseason. Even in an MLB lockout where contract negotiations are forbidden, it would seem Freeman’s return to Atlanta — once seen as a guarantee — is far from that all of a sudden. The Yankees and Dodgers remain significant competition for Freeman’s services.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Coaching#Tigers#Angels#Triple A Las Vegas#Rockies#Diamondbacks
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros announce coaching staff for 2022 season

The Astros announced the addition of minor league hitting coordinator Jason Kanzler to the big league staff in an unspecified coaching role. The 31-year-old, who spent three seasons in the Twins system as a player, has spent the past three years coaching Astros minor leaguers. Otherwise, the bulk of Dusty...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Correa switches agencies, hires Boras Corporation

Free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa has switched agencies and is now a client of Scott Boras and the Boras Corporation, according to Mark Berman of Fox 26. Correa had previously been represented by William Morris Endeavor. Going into the offseason, Correa was widely considered to be part of a two-headed top...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
CBS Boston

David Ortiz Calls Dan Shaughnessy An A-Hole On Live Radio Over Hall Of Fame Snub

BOSTON (CBS) — Earlier this month, Dan Shaughnessy shared his Baseball Hall of Fame ballot — a ballot which included only Jeff Kent and notably did not include David Ortiz. While Shaughnessy’s obviously entitled to his opinion, so is Ortiz. And the Red Sox legend let his feelings be known on the writer’s decision to leave him off the ballot. “You know Dan Shaughnessy has been an a–hole to everybody, so what can I tell you?” Ortiz said on Merloni & Fauria on WEEI on Wednesday. “It’s not a surprise for me, it’s not a surprise for y’all. Now he didn’t vote for me,...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy