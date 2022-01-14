ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

BoA slashes overdraft fees

By Associated Press
Journal Record
 5 days ago

NEW YORK – Bank of America has slashed the amount it charges customers when they spend more than they have in their accounts and plans to eliminate entirely its fees for bounced checks. It’s the latest move by the nation’s biggest banks to roll back overdraft fees they...

journalrecord.com

MarketWatch

Regions Bank to eliminate non-sufficient funds fees in the coming months

Regions Financial Corp. said Wednesday its Regions Bank subsidiary will eliminate non-sufficient funds fees by the end of the second quarter, as the regional bank matched moves made recently by Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. . The regional bank's stock rose 0.8% in premarket trading. Regions said it will also eliminate overdraft protection transfer fees by the end of the first quarter, and will lower the number of Paid Overdraft Item Fees that can be charged on consumer banking accounts to three per day. The bank also said that it will make consumers' paychecks available up to two days before the regular payday, if their employer uses direct deposit. Regions' stock has rallied 8.7% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the SPDR S&P Bank ETF has climbed 6.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 1.3%
GOBankingRates

Truist Bank Review: Affordable Opening Deposits and Low Monthly Maintenance Fees

Truist Bank may be the new kid on the block, but that's in name only. The bank is the result of the merger of two other well-known financial institutions. With a large network of branches, low minimum opening deposits and the opportunity to waive account fees, Truist Bank might be a good choice for people who want access to affordable banking products and services with the convenience of either banking online or in person.
CREDITS & LOANS
WDBO

Bank of America eliminates overdraft fees, reduces others

Financial giant Bank of America is adjusting how it does business and will be either lowering fees or doing away with some altogether. The company announced it will be lowering the cost of overdraft fees from $35 to $10 in May, The Associated Press reported. It will also be doing...
ORLANDO, FL
UPI News

Bank of America to cut fees for overdrafts, insufficient funds

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Bank of America announced Tuesday it is eliminating fees for insufficient funds and reducing overdraft fees from $35 to $10. In a news release, the bank described the moves as the latest in a series of changes over the past decade to its overdraft services. The insufficient funds fee will be eliminated in February and overdraft fees will be reduced in May.
CREDITS & LOANS
GOBankingRates

Capital One Bank Review: No-Fee, High-Yield Accounts From One of Largest Credit Card Issuers

You may be familiar with Capital One's popular cash-back and travel rewards credit cards. After all, the corporation is the fourth-largest card issuer in the country. Capital One has taken advantage of its strong financial position to offer online checking, savings and CD accounts with no monthly service charges or minimum balance requirements to worry about. Plus, you don't have to be a cardholder to sign up.
CREDITS & LOANS
GOBankingRates

TAB Bank Review: Competitive APYs With Low Minimum Opening Deposits

TAB Bank was originally established to serve truckers from within Flying J's chain of truck stops, and it still caters to that mission today with its checking account specifically designed for truckers who need to collect and manage payments from the road. However, the bank also offers checking accounts, a savings account, a money market account and a range of certificates of deposit for anyone who is interested in an online-only banking experience.
CREDITS & LOANS

