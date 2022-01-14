ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Tim Allen to Headline ‘The Santa Clause’ Sequel Series on Disney+

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
Inside Nova
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Allen is getting back into the holiday spirit as he prepares to reprise his role as Scott Calvin in the newly announced Disney+ revival series The Santa Clause. Currently, a working title, The Santa Clause, is a limited sequel series that follows Allen’s version of Santa who was first introduced...

www.insidenova.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Paramount+ Sets Renewals & Premiere Dates for ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ ‘Strange New Worlds’ & ‘Picard’

It’s a good day to be a fan of Paramount+’s Star Trek series. The streaming service has announced new season premiere dates and additional 10-episode season pickup orders across the live-action series (including for one that has yet to premiere). Both Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds have been renewed, for Seasons 5 and 2, respectively. (Picard was previously renewed for Season 3 and is currently in production.)
TV SERIES
Inside Nova

‘The White Lotus’ Adds F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander & More for Season 2

The cast for Season 2 of HBO‘s outrageous hit comedy The White Lotus is continuing to grow as the show adds several new stars to its existing roster. Joining previously announced Season 2 cast members Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, and Michael Imperioli are the newest recruits, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, and Adam DiMarco. Originally billed as a limited series, The White Lotus — which comes from creator, writer, director, and executive producer Mike White — won audiences over with its offbeat humor and ensemble cast when Season 1 debuted last summer.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
Person
Walt Disney
Deadline

Jelani Alladin Joins Luke Evans & Josh Gad In ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series At Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: Jelani Alladin (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) is set as a series regular in Disney+’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast (working title) prequel series, joining previously announced Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Briana Middleton and Fra Fee. The eight-episode limited musical series, a prequel to the 2017 live-action film, was developed and written by Gad and Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, with the trio serving as executive producers/co-showrunners. Tony Award-nominated director Liesl Tommy (Respect, Eclipsed) executive produces and directs the pilot. Set in the iconic kingdom of Beauty and the Beast years before the Beast and Belle’s...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kings of the Hill, Again: Greg Daniels, Mike Judge Discuss Their New Animation Company (Exclusive)

King of the Hill creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge are back in business. More than 25 years since Fox launched the beloved animated comedy, Daniels and Judge have reunited to form an animation company, Bandera Entertainment, and want to expand the format to include as many subgenres as live-action fare. The duo has spent the past couple of years building up a slate of more than a dozen animated series in various stages of development at Bandera, where they work alongside former YouTube head of originals Dustin Davis on a programming roster that includes Netflix’s newly ordered Bad Crimes, starring Nicole...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Character#Sequels#Disney Branded Television#20th Television
Inside Nova

Everything to Know About Prime Video’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel Series

When it comes to filmed versions of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy masterwork The Lord of the Rings, audiences’ appetites remain strong. So, consider this prequel series “second breakfast” for fans of the epic novels and director Peter Jackson’s equally transporting Oscar winners. Here’s a taste of the journey ahead.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Debut

Two Star Trek shows received their orders for new seasons Tuesday. Paramount+ has renewed flagship series Star Trek: Discovery for a fifth season and, more unusually, renewed the upcoming spin-off Strange New Worlds for a second season before the first season debuts. In addition, the streamer announced premiere dates for Discovery, Strange New Worlds and season two of Picard. Discovery’s fourth season will return from its winter break with new episodes starting Thursday, Feb. 10. Picard will launch Thursday, March 3, and then Strange New Worlds will have its series debut Thursday, May 5. The scheduling strategy will keep fresh live-action Trek episodes on...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Rebel Wilson’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ Canceled At ABC As Network Parks ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson’s dog grooming competition series Pooch Perfect won’t be taking any more walks at ABC. Deadline understands that the Disney-owned network has canceled the unscripted series after one season. Separately, ABC has parked the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. While the game show, which is based on the long-running British format, has not been officially axed and its status is currently to be determined, there are no plans to make further episodes. The network has, however, left the door open for it to return in the future, not particularly surprising given that it is hosted and exec...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Variety

Echo Lake Entertainment Options Melissa Gould Memoir ‘Widowish’ to Develop as TV Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Echo Lake Entertainment has optioned Melissa Gould’s memoir “Widowish” to develop it as a TV series, Variety has learned exclusively. The book tells the story of Gould’s life after the unexpected death of her husband. Left to raise their adolescent daughter on her own, and act as if she could resume life without him by her side, Gould found that she didn’t fit the typical idea of widowhood or meet the expectations of mourning. She didn’t look like a widow or act like a widow, but she felt like one. The book was an Amazon best-seller and one of BookAuthority’s picks for best...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Chicken Run Sequel With Zachary Levi and Thandiwe Newton, New Wallace & Gromit Film Ordered at Netflix

Netflix is teaming with Aardman on a follow-up to Chicken Run, the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, as well as a new movie featuring the iconic Wallace & Gromit characters. In Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, which is on track for a 2023 streaming premiere, the heroic chickens have to summon up all their resources to break into an impenetrable fortress. This time around, Ginger and Rocky will be voiced by Westworld‘s Thandiwe Newton and Chuck‘s Zachary Levi (succeeding Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson), while Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) will voice their headstrong daughter, Molly — “a...
MOVIES
Deadline

Nicole Byer & Lauren Lapkus To Star In Netflix Animated Comedy Series ‘Bad Crimes’ From Nicole Silverberg, Greg Daniels & Mike Judge

Netflix has ordered an animated comedy series starring Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus. The streamer has handed a ten-episode order to Bad Crimes, a dark comedy procedural from creator Nicole Silverberg, previously a writer on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, and Greg Daniels and Mike Judge. Byer, the host of unscripted series Nailed It!, and Lapkus, who has starred in Orange Is The New Black, will voice two FBI agents, who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible. Friends Byer and Lapkus have worked together before, hosting their own podcast. The...
TV SERIES
Variety

Tina Mabry to Direct HBO Max Movie About Pretty Big Movement Dance Company

Akira Armstrong’s Pretty Big Movement dance company set out to destroy stereotypes in the dance world — and now that story is getting the Hollywood treatment in a new film. Set at Warner Bros. for HBO Max, “Pretty Big” is based on the true life story and the origin of Armstrong’s dance company, which is inclusive of bodies of all shapes, sizes and colors. Tina Mabry (“Pose,” “Women of the Movement”) has signed on to direct the project, co-writing the screenplay with Dan Steele (“Gossip Girl,” “Faking It”). The movie follows Armstrong, a young, plus-sized woman who takes matters into her own...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy