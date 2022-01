Team KAI and Team AINA met once again at the Hula Bowl 2022, but this time in Orlando on Saturday. The bowl game usually takes place in Hawaii, but due to renovations on Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii, it was held at the Bounce House where former UCF quarterback and fan-favorite McKenzie Milton made his return in what marked his final college football game. Team KAI took the win with a narrow 21-20 victory. NSM Today reporters Tomás Diniz Santos and Collin Thomas covered the game as photographers and captured key highlights from the matchup.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO