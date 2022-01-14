ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Onel Hernandez: Birmingham sign Norwich City winger on loan deal

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirmingham City have made their third January window signing by bringing in Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez on loan for the rest of the season. The 28-year-old Cuban spent the first half of this season on loan with Blues' Championship rivals Middlesbrough, signed by then boss Neil Warnock. But,...

