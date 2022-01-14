HBO Max deal takes 20% off monthly plans for a limited time

Choosing which streaming services to pay for is as difficult as it has ever been in 2022. Netflix might be the top dog, but plenty of challengers are now biting at its heels. If you want to keep up with the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, you'll need a Disney Plus subscription. Taylor Sheridan's 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown are only available on Paramount Plus. And Prime Video is the only place to watch the upcoming live-action Lord of the Rings series. Not many of us can afford to pay for all of them, which is why we keep an eye out for deals like the latest HBO Max offer.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO