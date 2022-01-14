ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Tim Allen to Headline ‘The Santa Clause’ Sequel Series on Disney+

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
Griffin Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Allen is getting back into the holiday spirit as he prepares to reprise his role as Scott Calvin in the newly announced Disney+ revival series The Santa Clause. Currently, a working title, The Santa Clause, is a limited sequel series that follows Allen’s version of Santa who was first introduced...

www.griffindailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jelani Alladin Joins Luke Evans & Josh Gad In ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series At Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: Jelani Alladin (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) is set as a series regular in Disney+’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast (working title) prequel series, joining previously announced Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Briana Middleton and Fra Fee. The eight-episode limited musical series, a prequel to the 2017 live-action film, was developed and written by Gad and Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, with the trio serving as executive producers/co-showrunners. Tony Award-nominated director Liesl Tommy (Respect, Eclipsed) executive produces and directs the pilot. Set in the iconic kingdom of Beauty and the Beast years before the Beast and Belle’s...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
Person
Walt Disney
HipHopWired

Peep The Official Trailer For Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ Series

With the spirit of the big baddy inside of him turning him into the nighttime vigilante known as Moon Knight, Marc is now ready to get busy as Disney's official description describes "The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt."
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Sing 2’ Sweeps VOD Charts as ‘Don’t Look Up’ Loses Netflix #1 to Alyssa Milano Thriller ‘Brazen’

Between thundersnow and Omicron, it was a good weekend to check out movies at home. Amazon Prime debuted Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” skipping theaters to become (per the site) its #1 viewed movie (Amazon doesn’t provide a top 10). Meantime, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” arrived on Apple TV after three weeks of limited theater play. “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) is still the #3 film in theaters this weekend and placed #1 at iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. “Ghostbusters: Aftermath” (Sony/$19.99) took second place at all three. The charts showed little variance, with 15 titles total on the three lists and a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Character#Sequels#Disney Branded Television#20th Television
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Deadline

Elizabeth Mitchell Joins CBS’ ‘FBI: International’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Lost alumna Elizabeth Mitchell is set to recur on CBS’ freshman drama series FBI: International in a key role. From executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI: International follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team, led by Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank). Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, relying on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Mitchell, who will first appear in a February episode, will play...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander & Haley Lu Richardson To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Unpregnant) are set as series regulars for the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. They join previously announced Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Universal Sets Blumhouse-Atomic Monster Allison Williams Movie ‘M3GAN’ For MLK Weekend 2023

Universal, Blumhouse,  Atomic Monster and Divide/Conquer AI thriller M3GAN, starring Allison Williams, will hit theaters on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Uni already had the date reserved with Warner Bros also having an untitled movie and Sony with J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter already on that weekend. Directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) with a script by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) based on a story by James Wan, the pic follows Williams who plays Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company who uses artificial intelligence to develop, M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – a decision that has unimaginable consequences. Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Crazy Rich Asians) also stars. Jason Blum and Wan produced the movie. Michael Clear and Judson Scott are EPs for Wan’s Atomic Monster. Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek is an EP. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath are EPs for Divide/Conquer. Mark Katchur and Williams are also EPs.
MOVIES
Primetimer

WATCH: Newscaster Gets Hit by a Car on Live TV... And Keeps Reporting

Calling Good Morning America! This week, Tori Yorgey, a reporter for West Virginia's WSAZ, proved she has what it takes to make it to the big leagues when she continued reporting the weather after she was hit by a car during a live segment. Yorgey repeatedly proclaimed that she's "okay" following the scary moment, and she even went so far as to console the driver who hit her, telling her that she's "so sweet" for being concerned. "That's live TV for ya!" said Yorgey. "It's all good."
TV & VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Trolls Kanye West Amid Threats, Unbothered Reality Star Posts Hot Shots Rocking 'P'ete Davidson Hat

Kim Kardashian is completely unfazed by her estranged husband's threats toward her new boyfriend. Not only is the reality star-turned-business mogul not hiring additional security in light of Kanye West vowing to "beat Pete Davidson's ass," but she seems to be trolling the musician, too. Article continues below advertisement. Taking...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Fast And Furious’ Ludacris And The Rock Have A Sweet Exchange Over His New Netflix Series

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has had a bumpy relationship with the Fast & Furious franchise, to say the least. That doesn’t mean the Red Notice star hasn’t been supportive of his former cast-mates, though. Fellow franchise star Ludacris got to witness this firsthand, as Johnson showered some love on the rapper’s new Netflix series. And the shout-out subsequently led to a sweet exchange between the former co-stars.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy