Jeannette officials ready to start American Rescue Plan allocations

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review

Another American Rescue Plan funding expenditure could be up for a vote by Jeannette council later this month, and the city could begin allocating its $900,000 as final rules regarding spending recently were released.

Solicitor Tim Witt asked council to approve setting aside $130,000 for the repair of a manhole at Green and North Second streets that is part of litigation against the city. The measure initially was discussed to be part of Thursday’s voting meeting, but may be addressed at the Jan. 25 session.

Witt told council Tuesday the spending guidelines have been finalized. City officials have been waiting for them for months before making decisions on how to allocate Jeannette’s cut.

One key factor released in those rules is that municipalities can use up to $10 million for revenue replacement without having to prove they lost income during the coronavirus pandemic, Witt said.

“That’s a big advantage,” he said, adding the city could use the money for infrastructure improvements. “Those sort of things are totally green-lighted at this point.”

Jeannette officials waited to decide on a formal plan for the funding while the federal government crafted the final regulations. The American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion stimulus package approved in March that includes funding for counties and local municipalities. The money must be spent by the end of 2024.

“That is truly good that you guys waited to start spending that,” Witt said.

Mayor Curtis Antoniak immediately pointed to funds the city will need to contribute toward repairs of the Sixth Street bridge after receiving $639,000 in state grants. He mentioned street paving and other infrastructure projects.

Council already has authorized the fire department to use about $120,000 to upgrade radios. Officials in November said employees would get $500 bonuses for working through the coronavirus pandemic. Those allocations are adding up, eating into much of the $900,000.

“Even though it looks like a lot, it’s not a lot (of money),” Antoniak said

A proposed plan last month to create an application process for businesses to receive American Rescue Plan funding was rejected by council majority. It was unclear if the matter would be brought up again.